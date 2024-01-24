Tropical low off northeast Australia expected to become cyclone and dump heavy weekend rains

In this satellite image provided by the Japan Meteorological Agency/Australian Bureau of Meteorology, the potential cyclone Kirrily is shown off Australia's east coast Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024. A tropical low strengthening over the Coral Sea is finally expected to become a tropical cyclone later on Wednesday, days after it was first expected to appear off the northern coast of Australia. (Japan Meteorological Agency via AP) Japan Meteorological Agency

By The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 1:05 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 1:12 am.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A tropical low slowly moving toward northeast Australia is expected to reach cyclone strength later Wednesday and bring flooding into Queensland state into the weekend.

The system expected to be named Tropical Cyclone Kirrily was moving west at 5 mph and forecast to make landfall overnight Thursday.

“After the cyclone crosses the coast, it’s likely to weaken to a tropical low but have very high levels of rainfall associated with it,” Queensland Premier Steven Miles said at a news conference in Brisbane. “And so depending on its path, that rainfall is likely to cause flooding in parts of the state.”

Winds gusting up to 120 kph (75 mph) were expected as it crossed the Whitsunday Islands before increasing to 150 kph (93 mph) on the Australian mainland.

Australian Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Laura Boekel said Kirrily’s winds may be strong enough to cause minor house damage, falling trees and power outages.

“In terms of flooding, the most intense rainfall which could lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is possible near the center and the south of that system, and that’s most likely as this system crosses the coast on Thursday,” Boekel said.

The same sparsely populated region was lashed in December by Tropical Cyclone Jasper, the first tropical cyclone of the Australian season, which spans the hot southern hemisphere months of November to April.

Heavy to intense rain is forecast for other parts of Queensland when the storm heads inland, and authorities have asked people to reconsider their plans for the Australia Day holiday on Friday, with a number of campgrounds set to be closed on Wednesday.

“As of this evening, we will ask the community to start limiting their travel in these (impacted) areas due to strong winds and rain,” Queensland state disaster coordinator Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy said.

“The next 24 hours is critical for our communities, all the way down from Cardwell down to the Whitsunday area, to prepare for this crossing,” Chelepy said.

The Queensland government said extra emergency services crews, specializing in flood rescues, have also been deployed.

The storm system is expected to move into inland regions of Queensland from Friday. But in welcome news for the storm-battered area, forecast models have shown the potential rainfall may be less than previously forecast.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto
Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain that hit Toronto on Tuesday as police responded to separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked...

2h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

4h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

9h ago

5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville
5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further -- stealing 14 vehicles directly...

11h ago

Top Stories

Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto
Car and transit bus crash into hydro poles in separate collisions across Toronto

Motorists were forced to navigate challenging conditions due to a wintry mix of snow and rain that hit Toronto on Tuesday as police responded to separate collisions that involved hydro poles being knocked...

2h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

4h ago

Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP
Mississauga man charged with credit card fraud amassed over $1M in debt: OPP

A man from Mississauga has been charged with fraud after police say he purposely racked up a huge credit card bill of over $1 million without an intention to pay it back. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

9h ago

5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville
5 arrested after brazen theft of vehicles from Ford plant in Oakville

Brazen vehicle thefts have become disturbingly commonplace in the Greater Toronto Area lately, but investigators with Halton police say a bold group took things a step further -- stealing 14 vehicles directly...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

7h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

12h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
More Videos