Universities say calling for genocide against Jews violates rules, silent on Israel

OTTAWA — The leaders of Canada’s major universities say calling for the genocide of the Jewish people violates school policies on antisemitism, but are largely quiet on whether that extends to statements championing Israel’s elimination.

A group of members of Parliament put that question to 27 different institutions in response to a rise in antisemitic rhetoric following the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants against civilians in southern Israel.

Israel retaliated in a war that Hamas officials in Gaza say has left more than 25,000 Palestinians dead, including many children.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, who is himself Jewish, was among several MPs who wrote to the leaders of Canada’s largest universities last month asking them detailed questions about their policies around antisemitism.

The parliamentarians asked school presidents to provide written answers to a set of questions, including whether calling for genocide of the Jewish people or the elimination of the state of Israel would violate their rules.

The responses, released today by Housefather, all say calling for genocide would violate their policies. Only three, however, said that would also be the case for statements demanding Israel’s elimination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press