Visa enters F1 with Red Bull, rebrands AlphaTauri with wordy new team name

This photo provided by VISA on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, shows the logo for Red Bull's second Formula One team. Visa will enter Formula One this year with Red Bull Racing in its first new global sports sponsorship agreement in 15 years. Visa has taken over the title sponsorship of Red Bull’s second team, which has been called Scuderia AlphaTauri since 2020. The team will be called Visa Cash App RB F1 Team when drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda start the season. (VISA via AP)

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Posted January 24, 2024 7:03 am.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 7:12 am.

Visa will enter Formula One this year with Red Bull Racing in its first new global sports sponsorship agreement in 15 years.

Visa has taken over the title sponsorship of Red Bull’s second team, which has been called Scuderia AlphaTauri since 2020 when Red Bull put its fashion label on its two junior cars. The team said Wednesday it will be called Visa Cash App RB F1 Team when Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda start the season.

The rebrand is the second one in F1 ahead of this upcoming season — the team most recently known as Alfa Romeo is now called Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber — and the third name in history for Red Bull’s junior team.

The team was known as Scuderia Toro Rosso — the Italian translation of Red Bull — from its 2006 debut season until 2020. Visa’s deal with Red Bull is for three years, its senior vice president of global sponsorship strategy told The Associated Press.

Andrea Fairchild also acknowledged that the new team name is a “mouthful” and Visa was eager to see how fans will casually refer to the formal name.

“The best way to explain it is we had an opportunity, as we do with all of our global clients, specifically with Cash App in the United States, in teaming up with Red Bull,” Fairchild said. “It is a mouthful but it was a way that we could showcase one of our key clients. There wasn’t a way to shorten it after bringing those two things together.

“The fans will certainly decide how they reference it,” she continued. “It is our formal name that we’ve introduced to the marketplace. We certainly are capturing all the brands involved and this complex equation, but we’ll listen to the feedback and I’m certain we’ll pick up on some really interesting nuances and I think the fans will have some fun with it.”

The Visa logo will be on all of Red Bull’s F1 properties, including the cars of three-time champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, as well as the Visa Cash App RB entry in the F1 Academy. Visa becomes the third billion-dollar American company to join Red Bull as a sponsor in the last two years; Oracle is the title sponsor of the main two Red Bull cars, while Hard Rock International also launched a partnership.

Visa also follows American companies MoneyGram, and most recently American Express and Meta via its WhatsApp brand, as new sponsors in F1. The interest from U.S.-based companies has grown with F1’s recent uptick in popularity in America, where F1 raced a series-high three times in 2023.

“F1 has an immensely passionate fanbase, so for us, the partnership and Formula One really gives us a platform for the brand globally, and there’s not a lot of opportunities in that space,” Fairchild said. “It gives us the ability to think about and drive business for our clients, and it really aligns our brand with Formula One’s popularity… it is one of the fastest growing sports on the planet.”

Visa, which has long been an official partner of the Olympics, the Women’s World Cup and the NFL, was also lured into joining F1 behind the series’ commitment to women’s empowerment and economic advancement. The new team name will be used in the all-female F1 Academy series that this year will compete in conjunction with seven F1 weekends.

“There’s no greater unifier than sports,” said Catherine Ferdon, Head of Brand, Cash App. “This sponsorship allows us to deepen our relationship with Formula One fans and furthers Cash App’s commitment to supporting and growing the culture of F1 fandom in the United States, while offering more value to our customers.

“We have a history of elevating emerging talent and look forward to sponsoring a team known for developing incredible up-and-coming drivers.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

1h ago

Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold

The Bank of Canada is set to make its first interest rate announcement of the year this morning. Economists widely expect the central bank will continue holding its key interest rate steady at five...

53m ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

9h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

11h ago

Top Stories

Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke
Driver runs off after SUV crashes into hydro pole in Etobicoke

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after an SUV crashed into a hydro pole in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Royal York Road near Country Club Drive, south...

1h ago

Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold

The Bank of Canada is set to make its first interest rate announcement of the year this morning. Economists widely expect the central bank will continue holding its key interest rate steady at five...

53m ago

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, tightening his grip on the Republican presidential nomination and bolstering the likelihood of a rematch later this year against President Joe...

9h ago

Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew
Wild turkey roaming on Scarborough roads for 2 months saved by Toronto wildlife crew

CityNews saw the wild turkey wandering on Warden Avenue for hours on Monday. Toronto Wildlife Centre crews saved it Tuesday morning.

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 
Ontario to revamp kindergarten curriculum 

Ontario kindergarteners to hit the books. Richard Southern with how the Ford government is rolling out a new kindergarten curriculum that will see four and five-year-old study reading writing an arithmetic

13h ago

2:51
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood
Wild turkey rescued after roaming in Scarborough neighbourhood

For two months there have been occasional reports of a wild turkey wandering in traffic near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 and creating safety issues. Toronto Wildlife Centre rescuers were finally able to capture the turkey. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

0:42
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport
WATCH: Plane trail drags on runway at Pearson Airport

Air France Flight 356 from Paris to Toronto dragged its tail on the runway at Pearson Airport after an aborted landing on Saturday. The pilot experienced a “landing rate warning” when there was too much speed and not enough runway to safely land.

18h ago

1:56
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete
Toronto Police search for suspect after youth is allegedly attacked with machete

Toronto police are on the hunt for a suspect after a youth was allegedly attacked by a male armed with a machete near Northview Heights Secondary School. Michelle Mackey has more details from students and the school.
2:48
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores
Ford defends ServiceOntario locations moving to big-box stores

Premier Ford has defended moving some ServiceOntario locations into Staples and Walmart stores, claiming it will save taxpayers a million dollars. Richard Southern has the details.
More Videos