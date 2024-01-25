5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Five GTA school boards have rescheduled a professional development day due to the total solar eclipse taking place on April 8.

The Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have moved their previously scheduled PA day on May 17 while the Halton District and Halton Catholic School Boards have switched their PA day on April 22 and the Durham District School Board moved its April 19 PA day.

The eclipse is expected to begin at approximately 2:00 p.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., which the five boards say coincides with student dismissal times and their concern with students being outdoors during the event.

The Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board have not elected at this time to reschedule their PA days due to the eclipse.

“Looking directly at the sun, without appropriate protection can lead to severe eye damage or loss of eyesight, even during an eclipse,” the various releases stated, citing the Government of Canada website warning.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon aligns perfectly between the earth and the sun, creating temporary darkness across parts of the country.

Some cities and towns in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland will be in the path of the total solar eclipse while people outside the path of totality will still be able to observe a partial solar eclipse.

Astronomers say it will be 2079 before the next eclipse of this magnitude will be seen in this region.