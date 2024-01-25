A child dies after being rescued along with 59 other Syrian migrants from a boat off Cyprus

Migrants from Syria seat inside a bus transferring them from Ayia Napa to the Pournara migrant reception center in Kokkinotrimithia outside of capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Officials say at least four people have been hospitalized after Cypriot police rescued 60 Syrian migrants found aboard a rickety wooden boat off the island nation's souteastern tip. They have been at sea for six days. Helicopters flew the three children and one adult to a hospital after a passing merchant ship notified Cypriot authorities of the boat's presence early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 4:04 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 4:13 am.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — One of the five children who were hospitalized in Cyprus after being rescued from a rickety boat along with 55 other Syrian migrants has died, an official said Thursday.

The migrants, who were rescued early Wednesday by Cyprus police, apparently ran out of food and water after sailing on the boat from Lebanon for six days, officials said.

Health Services spokesperson Charalambos Charilaou told the Cypriot state broadcaster that the child suffered a heart attack and couldn’t be revived.

Charilaou said two other children, aged 3 and 5, remain in intensive care at a hospital in the Cypriot capital. Two other minors are also being treated at a hospital, but their condition isn’t as serious.

Two adults were also hospitalized with leg fractures. The remaining Syrians were transferred to a migrant reception center on the capital’s outskirts.

Police found the migrants about 55 kilometers (35 miles) off the island nation’s southeastern tip after a passing ship notified authorities of the boat’s presence.

Authorities said the boat had set sail from Lebanon on Jan. 18. Lebanon’s coast is about 168 kilometers (105 miles) from Cyprus.

Mohammed Sablouh, a Lebanese lawyer who follows migrant issues in his country, said the migrants were in bad shape because they hadn’t eaten for days.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides urged Lebanon’s government on Wednesday to take action to curb departures of migrants “because we know that these are Syrians who come here from Lebanon.”

Although overall migrant arrivals in Cyprus have significantly declined, those coming by sea almost quadrupled from 937 in 2022 to 3,889 in 2023, with almost all being Syrian, according to official interior ministry numbers.

Cypriot Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said the boat’s arrival was “unfortunate proof” of how people-smuggling rings are endangering lives by forcing migrants to make the journey aboard unsuitable craft.

___

Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

The Associated Press



