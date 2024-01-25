Russian courts jail a Putin critic and a woman convicted of a blast that killed a pro-war blogger

Supporters Igor Girkin also know as Igor Strelkov, the former military chief for Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, gather outside the Moscow's City Court in Moscow, Russia,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jim Heintz, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 6:21 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 7:56 am.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Russian court on Thursday sentenced a woman to 27 years for a cafe blast that killed a prominent pro-war blogger after he was given a bust of himself that later exploded.

In a separate proceeding, a Moscow court convicted a former leader of separatist rebels in Ukraine who called President Vladimir Putin a coward of extremism and sentenced him to four years.

Darya Trepova, 26, was convicted by a court in St. Petersburg of carrying out a terrorist attack, illegal trafficking of explosive devices and forging documents in the April 2 blast at the cafe in which Vladlen Tatarsky was killed and 52 others were injured.

Tatarsky, 40, was an ardent supporter of the Kremlin’s military action in Ukraine and filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines.

Trepova was seen on video presenting Tatarsky with the bust moments before the blast at the riverside cafe in the historic heart of Russia’s second-largest city where he was leading a discussion.

She insisted that she didn’t know the bust contained a bomb. Russian authorities have blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating the bombing. Authorities in Kyiv have not directly responded to the accusation.

The Moscow court imposed the four-year sentence on Igor Girkin, who used the surname alias of Strelkov (shooter), was the most prominent leader of Russian-backed separatist fighters in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in 2014, when rebellion arose after the ouster of Ukraine’s Russia-allied president.

He briefly became the self-declared separatist government’s defense minister, but left the post in August 2014 after rebel forces shot down a Malaysian passenger airliner over Donetsk, killing all 298 people aboard. He was convicted in absentia of murder in the Netherlands, where the flight had originated, for his role.

He returned to Russia and became a nationalist commentator and activist. He supported launching Russia’s war in Ukraine, but sharply criticized authorities for being inept and indecisive in carrying out the fight.

Girkin called Putin a “nonentity” and a person of “cowardly mediocrity.” He was arrested in July on extremism charges and remained in custody since then.

His conviction reflects the high sensitivity of Russian authorities to criticism and opposition. After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, that sensitivity intensified sharply, with the passage of laws criminalizing statements and news reports that allegedly discredit the Russian military.

Two protesters calling for Girkin to be freed were detained by police outside the court building, Russian news agencies said.

Girkin’s sentence was considerable less harsh than those handed to some figures who have denounced the war, notably the 25-year sentence imposed on opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza.

Treopva’s sentence is the longest imposed on a woman in modern Russia, according to the Mediazona website that reports on human rights and justice issues.

Jim Heintz, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

51m ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

12h ago

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

15h ago

Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police
Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman's hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

51m ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

12h ago

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

15h ago

Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police
Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman's hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

14h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

14h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

15h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

18h ago

2:08
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto

The snow will be short-lived as a weather system brings in a significant amount of rain to southern Ontario and Toronto for the next few days, with 15 mm possible by the end of the day on Thursday.
More Videos