Beer Store expands Ontario alcohol delivery partnership with DoorDash

People line up in a parking lot for a long wait to return empties or buy beer at a Beer Store in downtown Toronto on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The Beer Store says it is expanding a delivery partnership with DoorDash Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2024 1:53 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 1:56 pm.

TORONTO — The Beer Store is expanding its delivery partnership with DoorDash Canada.

The Ontario alcohol retailer says its agreement with the San Francisco-based courier company will enable deliveries from hundreds of stores. 

The pair initially began making deliveries from 50 stores throughout December, but recently added about 230 more.

The Beer Store says couriers using DoorDash to ferry their products have their Smart Serve licences and must ensure deliveries are only made to customers 19 years and older.

These couriers cancel alcohol deliveries if the recipient fails to produce a valid ID, appears intoxicated or attempts to purchase for a minor.

The Beer Store is owned by Ontario brewers, but its hold on the market has been threatened in recent months by Premier Doug Ford, who announced in December that sales of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails will be allowed in convenience stores and all grocery stores in the province by 2026. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?
Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, experts predict the Bank of Canada will begin to lower interest rates later this year — just not Wednesday when it held the rate flat. But as inflation has slowed in many...

5h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

2h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

Fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to rethink...

33m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

2h ago

Top Stories

Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?
Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, experts predict the Bank of Canada will begin to lower interest rates later this year — just not Wednesday when it held the rate flat. But as inflation has slowed in many...

5h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

2h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

Fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to rethink...

33m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

20h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

20h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

21h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.
2:08
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack

This is the second day in a row that Northview Heights Secondary School has been placed under lockdown over reports of a man in the area wielding a machete. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators and the TDSB.
More Videos