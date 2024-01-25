Boston man pleads guilty in scheme to hire someone to kill his estranged wife and her boyfriend

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 4:16 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 4:43 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of offering to pay a contract killer $8,000 to kill his estranged wife and her boyfriend, though he was actually dealing with an undercover federal agent.

Authorities were tipped off by an informant in November 2022 that Mohammed Chowdhury, 47, was seeking help to have his wife killed, and the informant provided Chowdhury’s phone number to law enforcement. An undercover agent posing as a contract killer then contacted him, and Chowdhury met with the agent and agreed to pay $4,000 per killing, authorities said.

Chowdhury pleaded guilty to two counts of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire.

“Mr. Chowdhury’s callousness and disregard for human life is shocking. Not only did he ignore the restraining order filed against him by his wife, he sought to have her and her boyfriend killed,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement. “This case is a stark reminder of the heinous nature of domestic violence and its potential to escalate into unthinkable acts.”

An attorney for Chowdhury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his conversations with undercover agents, authorities said Chowdhury claimed his wife wouldn’t let him see his children and that “he wanted the undercover agents to rob and beat his wife and her boyfriend so that he would not be a suspect.”

Chowdhury went on to ask how they might get rid of the body and repeatedly told them that he didn’t want there to be any evidence, according to prosecutors. He also provided the undercover agents with a photograph of his wife and her new boyfriend as well as the addresses where they lived and they worked, and their work schedules.

The charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

3m ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

5h ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

5h ago

