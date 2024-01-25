Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of Queen Street, around 2:15 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews a woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information has been made available.

Police remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.