Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

Brampton hotel shooting
Peel police are investigating after a woman was rushed to hospital after being shot at the Park Inn by Radisson in Brampton on Jan. 25, 2024. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 25, 2024 5:38 am.

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of Queen Street, around 2:15 a.m.

Paramedics tell CityNews a woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information has been made available.

Police remain on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.

