Halifax Police: Sexual assault investigation involving 2003 World Junior team ongoing

Team Canada
The Hockey Canada crest is seen on a fan’s jersey in this file photo. (Darren Calabrese/CP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2024 4:14 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 4:20 pm.

Halifax Regional Police say an investigation into a historic sexual assault allegation against members of Canada’s 2003 World Junior hockey team is ongoing.

Constable John MacLeod said in an email to The Canadian Press that investigators are still gathering evidence, speaking with people who may have relevant information and looking for ways to advance the investigation.

He said sexual assault investigations, particularly historical ones, are complex but added there is no statute of limitations.

The incident under investigation is alleged to have occurred in Halifax during the 2003 World Junior Hockey Championship and involved members of Canada’s team.

Halifax police said in July 2022 that they were opening the investigation shortly around the same time that police in London, Ont., reopened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team.

London police said Wednesday that they are planning a Feb. 5 news conference to provide an update on that investigation. That announcement came amid a Globe and Mail report that five members of the 2018 team have been ordered to surrender to police to face charges.

Ontario’s Ministry of the Attorney General says no charges relating to the 2018 incident have been filed in court.

