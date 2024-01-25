China expands access to loans for property developers, acting to end its prolonged debt crisis

FILE - People wearing face masks walk by construction cranes near the office buildings at the central business district in Beijing, on March 15, 2023. China's leaders have mounted a campaign to build confidence in the slowing economy by freeing up billions of dollars in cash for property lending and other spending. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 12:33 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 12:42 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — China has rolled out new rules meant to expand access to commercial bank loans for property developers as Beijing doubles down on its effort to end a prolonged crisis in the real estate industry.

The policies will allow real estate companies to use bank loans pledged against commercial properties such as offices and shopping malls to repay their other loans and bonds and to cover operating expenses. They were announced late Wednesday by the People’s Bank of China, the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the Finance Ministry.

Beijing has moved this week to stabilize ailing financial markets and boost the economy by freeing up more money for lending in various ways. That includes cutting required bank reserves.

The flurry of new measures and pronouncements from senior Communist Party officials about the need to stabilize financial markets and build confidence in the economy, the world’s second largest, appears to reflect a renewed determination to get growth back on track.

Dozens of developers have defaulted on their debts after the government cracked down on excessive borrowing in the industry several years ago. The largest, China Evergrande, is still trying to resolve more than $300 billion in debts and a Hong Kong court is due to hold a hearing on its restructuring plans next week.

The latest policies are not a full reversal of the effort to rein in debt and control risks in the property industry.

The new rules say the bank loans cannot be used to buy commercial housing or rental housing or to start new construction or buy land. Loans cannot exceed 70% of the appraised value of the property being used as collateral and should generally last a maximum of 10 years, with an absolute limit of 15 years.

They also order banks to fully conduct due diligence before and after loans are issued to mitigate and minimize risks.

It’s unclear what impact the new rules might have on the overall crisis gripping the property market. Land sales have long been a major revenue source for local governments that now are grappling with mounting debts. At the same time, stalled construction of new homes has hit contractors and suppliers of construction materials and home furnishings.

In a research note, UBS economists said “the pace and potential size of such loans remain uncertain as banks will likely watch the commerciality and risks of such loans.” But they added that the move was a “significant step” to increase support for developers.

Sales of new homes and home prices have been falling, discouraging consumers from spending since Chinese families tend to have much of their wealth tied up in property. The industry as a whole accounts for about a quarter of business activity in China.

“For developer financing to fundamentally and sustainably improve, property sales need to stop falling and start to recover, which could require more policy efforts to stabilize the property market,” the UBS report said.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

9h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

6h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

8h ago

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

8h ago

Top Stories

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

9h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

6h ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

8h ago

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

8h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

8h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

9h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

12h ago

2:08
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto

The snow will be short-lived as a weather system brings in a significant amount of rain to southern Ontario and Toronto for the next few days, with 15 mm possible by the end of the day on Thursday.
More Videos