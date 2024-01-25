Czech lawmakers reject international women’s rights treaty

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 5:25 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 5:26 am.

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech lawmakers have voted against ratifying an international treaty on women’s rights.

Only 34 of the 71 Senators present in the upper house of the Czech Parliament late Wednesday voted in favor of the treaty known as the Istanbul Convention. The result was two votes short of the majority needed to pass.

After the vote, the lower house of Parliament will likely not deal with the treaty and the Czech Republic will be among those countries that have signed the document but not ratified it.

The Council of Europe adopted the document in 2011 in a bid to deter violence against women throughout Europe.

The Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, signed it in 2016.

The vote reflected a split between conservative and liberal lawmakers. Conservatives have argued the document challenges traditional roles for men and women in society and that its ratification in other countries didn’t help reduce violence against women there.

Several churches also opposed it.

The rejection came despite a last-minute appeal from President Petr Pavel who said the country should have ratified it sooner and that there was no reason to delay.

Slovakia is another European Union member state that rejected the treaty, doing so in 2020, while Bulgaria rejected it two years before that.

The Associated Press

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

47m ago

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

13h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

10h ago

Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police
Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman's hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road...

10m ago

