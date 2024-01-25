Police identify man stabbed to death in Oshawa, 2nd suspect remains at-large

Oshawa homicide
Durham police investigate after a man who was found injured outside a home in Oshawa on Jan. 23, 2024. He was pronounced dead in hospital. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 25, 2024 3:03 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 3:10 pm.

Police have identified the 62-year-old man who died following a stabbing in Oshawa earlier this week.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to a home near Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South around 11:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a disturbance.

The man was found outside the home with “obvious signs of trauma” and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

In an update on Thursday, police identified the victim as Steven Turgeon, of Oshawa. A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a stabbing.

Two suspects fled the area on foot, but police were able to find one suspect nearby and take him into custody.

In Thursday’s update, police said Tyler Stephens, 32, from Clarington, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police continue to search for a second suspect. So far, they have not provided a description of the suspect.

Investigators have said there is no evidence to suggest the injury and subsequent death was the result of a home invasion.

