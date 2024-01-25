Former elected official held in Vegas journalist’s killing has new lawyer, wants to go to trial

FILE - Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, talks to his attorneys during a break in court while waiting for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, Feb. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former elected official accused of killing the Las Vegas investigative reporter wants to go to trial in March, his new lawyer said Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, after a supervisory judge rejected his second bid to remove the state court judge overseeing his case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

By Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 6:20 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 6:26 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former elected official accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative reporter wants to go to trial in March, his new lawyer said Thursday, after a supervisory judge rejected his second bid to remove the state court judge overseeing his case.

Robert Draskovich, a criminal defense attorney who has handled several high-profile cases during more than 25 years in practice, told The Associated Press that Robert “Rob” Telles has hired him to represent him at trial, currently set to begin March 18.

“We anticipate keeping the current trial date,” Draskovich said.

Gary Modafferi, another lawyer who has advised Telles on pretrial matters, declined Thursday to comment.

Telles, now 47, was once the Democratic county administrator of estates. He has pleaded not guilty to murder in the September 2022 death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and has remained jailed without bail while serving as his own defense attorney. A court hearing is scheduled Feb. 7.

German, 69, spent more than 40 years as an investigative reporter in Las Vegas. He was found stabbed to death in September 2022 outside his home, months after he wrote articles critical of Telles and his managerial conduct.

Telles is a law school graduate who practiced civil law before he was elected in 2018 as Clark County administrator. He was stripped of his elected position and his law license was suspended following his arrest. He has hired and fired several attorneys and was represented for a time by public defenders.

Telles could face life in prison if he is convicted. Prosecutors decided he won’t face the death penalty.

Telles told the AP during a February 2023 jail interview that he had evidence that exonerates him, but he declined to produce it. He said he wanted to go to trial as soon as possible and tell his story to a jury.

He has argued repeatedly in writing and during court appearances that he has been framed, that police mishandled the investigation, and that the judge overseeing his case, Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt, has a “deep-seated bias” against him.

A ruling on Wednesday by the supervising state court judge in Las Vegas rejected Telles’ latest effort to remove Leavitt from the case.

“A reasonable person, knowing all of the facts, would not question Judge Leavitt’s impartiality,” Chief District Court Judge Jerry Wiese II wrote in a six-page order that followed written filings from Telles and Leavitt and oral arguments last week. Wiese noted it was the second time Telles asked him to remove Leavitt. Wiese rejected a similar effort last April.

Telles lost a Democratic party primary just months before German’s death, and prosecutors say the evidence is overwhelming that Telles killed German — including DNA believed to be from Telles found beneath German’s fingernails and videos showing a man believed to be Telles walking near German’s home about the time of the killing.

The police investigation and progress toward trial were slowed by a court order the Review-Journal obtained that blocked authorities from accessing what the newspaper maintained could be confidential files on the slain reporter’s cellphone and computers.

The newspaper argued that names and unpublished material on German’s devices were protected from disclosure by the First Amendment and Nevada state law. Police said their investigation wouldn’t be complete until the devices were searched.

The state Supreme Court on Oct. 5 approved letting Leavitt appoint a retired U.S. magistrate judge and a former Clark County district attorney now serving as counsel for the Las Vegas police union as an independent team to screen the records for confidentiality before being opened by police.

Ken Ritter, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

22m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

1h ago

Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete
Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete

In another blow to Scarborough transit users, the dedicated busway that is supposed to replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT) Line 3 is behind schedule and costs have skyrocketed. When the SRT...

1h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

6h ago

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

22m ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

1h ago

Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete
Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete

In another blow to Scarborough transit users, the dedicated busway that is supposed to replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT) Line 3 is behind schedule and costs have skyrocketed. When the SRT...

1h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.
1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.
3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.
2:08
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack

This is the second day in a row that Northview Heights Secondary School has been placed under lockdown over reports of a man in the area wielding a machete. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators and the TDSB.
More Videos