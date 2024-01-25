Four Las Vegas high school students plead not guilty to murder in deadly beating of schoolmate

FILE - A memorial for Jonathan Lewis Jr. is set up in an alleyway near Rancho High School in eastern Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Four high school students in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, to second-degree murder in the fatal beating of their schoolmate that was caught on cellphone video and shared widely across social media. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 4:08 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 4:27 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four high school students in Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the fatal beating of their schoolmate that was caught on cellphone video and shared widely across social media.

A grand jury in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, returned an indictment last week against the teens, all of whom have been charged as adults. They are also charged with conspiracy to commit battery, a gross misdemeanor, according to the indictment.

The Associated Press is not naming the students because they were juveniles at the time of the Nov. 1 beating. They are due back in court Feb. 22.

Nine students have so far been arrested in connection with 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr.’s death. The other students are awaiting separate hearings.

According to Las Vegas police, 10 students between the ages of 13 and 17 participated in the beating that unfolded after school in an alleyway just around the corner from Rancho High School. The police department said Thursday that investigators are still searching for the 10th student.

Authorities have said the students agreed to meet in the alley to fight over a vape pen and wireless headphones that had been stolen from Lewis’ friend.

A homicide detective who investigated the case told the grand jury that cellphone and surveillance video showed Lewis taking off his red sweatshirt and throwing a punch at one of the students, according to court transcripts made public this week. The 10 suspects then pulled Lewis to the ground and began punching, kicking and stomping on him, the detective said.

A student and a resident in the area carried Lewis, who was badly beaten and unconscious, back to campus after the fight, according to the transcripts. School staff called 911 and tried to help him. He died a week later.

In Nevada, a teenager facing a murder charge can be charged as an adult if they were 13 or older at the time of the alleged crime.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

1m ago

Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete
Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete

In another blow to Scarborough transit users, the dedicated busway that is supposed to replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT) Line 3 is behind schedule and costs have skyrocketed. When the SRT...

2m ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

5h ago

