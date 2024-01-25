France’s constitutional court is ruling on a controversial immigration law. Activists plan protests

Posted January 25, 2024 5:52 am.

PARIS (AP) — French police and protesters are preparing for a decision Thursday by France’s Constitutional Council on whether to approve a divisive new immigration law that makes it easier to deport foreigners and restricts their access to social welfare.

A ruling is expected Thursday afternoon on whether the law conforms to the constitution. French media have reported that several of its articles may be struck down.

Groups who see the law as contrary to French values — and as a gift to the increasingly influential far right — planned protests outside the Constitutional Council across from the Louvre Museum in central Paris, as well as other locations around France. Paris police announced special security measures for the day.

About 75,000 people protested across France on Sunday over the legislation, urging President Emmanuel Macron not to sign it into law. The demonstrators accused the government of caving into pressure from Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party to get the law through parliament last year.

The dispute comes amid tensions across Europe around migration and as anti-immigration parties on the far right are rising in popularity ahead of European Parliament elections in June.

The bill strengthens France’s ability to deport foreigners considered undesirable and makes it tougher for foreigners to take advantage of social welfare, among other measures. Some articles of the law make it more difficult for immigrants to bring family members to France. The court is likely to scrutinize tougher standards for receiving social services and housing.

Macron has moved increasingly to the right, notably on security and immigration issues, since rising to office on a pro-business, centrist platform.

