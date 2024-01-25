Georgia Senate passes bill to define antisemitism despite free-speech concerns of opponents

David Lubin speaks in favor of House Bill 30 during public comment as the Senate Judiciary Committee considered the antisemitism bill, in the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. HB30 was passed unanimously. Lubin is the father of Dunwoody native Sgt. Rose Ida Lubin, 20, an Israeli-American and a police officer with the Israel Defense Forces, who was killed in Jerusalem in November 2023. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) 2024 Atlanta Journal Constitution

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 1:42 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate passed a bill Thursday to define antisemitism in state law, putting the measure on track for final passage after Republicans united in support of Israel’s war on Hamas and Democrats split some of their votes over fears of suppressing support for Palestinians.

“Today we can fight a pervasive and escalating threat in our state and fight it together,” said Senate President Pro Tem John Kennedy, a Macon Republican who guided the bill to Senate passage by a 44-6 vote. The measure had stalled in a Senate committee in 2023.

A House vote to agree with changes to the bill could come later Thursday, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

Some lawmakers opposed the bill, saying they thought it would be used to censor free speech rights.

“The First Amendment guarantees our rights as citizens to criticize any government, foreign and domestic,” said Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Lawrenceville Democrat. “Does our Constitution not mean anything? Do our federal laws not mean anything?

But supporters say the definition will only come into play after someone has committed a crime.

“This legislation is not about stifling free speech,” Kennedy said. “Nor is it about the government stopping someone from simply sharing their views. It is about safeguarding the dignity and the safety of our Jewish friends and neighbors.”

In at least eight states nationwide, lawmakers are working on measures to define antisemitism, part of an upsurge of legislation motivated in part by the Israel-Hamas war. Arkansas passed such a law last year, and like in Georgia, a South Carolina measure passed one chamber in 2023. New bills are pending this year in Indiana, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and South Dakota.

Sponsors say adopting the definition put forward by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance would help prosecutors and other officials identify hate crimes and illegal discrimination targeting Jewish people. Georgia has a hate crimes law that allows higher criminal penalties for crimes motivated by some types of bias.

What was already a fraught topic in early 2023 has become downright raw with the Israel-Hamas war. Some protesters chanting “Free Free Palestine!” were dragged from the committee room Monday by police officers after the vote and one was arrested. That came after some Jewish residents of Georgia testified they had experienced a surge of bias incidents, including an antisemitic group that hung a Jew in effigy outside a Macon synagogue over the summer.

Some opponents said Thursday that the bill feels like choosing sides in the Israel-Hamas war.

“We can mourn the loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives,” said Sen. Kim Jackson, a Stone Mountain Democrat. “We can both condemn the unacceptable acts of antisemitism that are plaguing the Jewish community around our state and acknowledge that our citizens have the right to voice their dissent about the tremendous harm being visited upon Palestinian civilians.”

Some Democrats said that if Georgia moves to define antisemitism, then it should also define what prejudice against Muslims, African Americans or LGBTQ+ people looks like.

“If we’re going to define antisemitism in the law, then there a lot of other groups that experience racism, and they should also have definitions and explanations of what racism looks like,” said Sen. Sally Harrell, an Atlanta Democrat.

But other Democrats said they wanted to support their Jewish constituents and allies, with some recalling the historic support of Jewish people for Black civil rights. An Atlanta synagogue was bombed in 1958 by racists striking out against a rabbi’s opposition to segregation.

“The Jewish community stood hand-in-hand with us,” said Senate Minority Gloria Butler, a Stone Mountain Democrat. “Today I return their favor and stand with them.”

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?
Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, experts predict the Bank of Canada will begin to lower interest rates later this year — just not Wednesday when it held the rate flat. But as inflation has slowed in many...

5h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

2h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

Fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to rethink...

38m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

2h ago

Top Stories

Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?
Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, experts predict the Bank of Canada will begin to lower interest rates later this year — just not Wednesday when it held the rate flat. But as inflation has slowed in many...

5h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

2h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

Fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to rethink...

38m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

20h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

20h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

21h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.
2:08
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack

This is the second day in a row that Northview Heights Secondary School has been placed under lockdown over reports of a man in the area wielding a machete. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators and the TDSB.
More Videos