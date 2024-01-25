Herbert Coward, known for Toothless Man role in ‘Deliverance,’ dies in North Carolina highway crash

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 12:27 pm.

Herbert Coward, known for his “Toothless Man” role in the movie “Deliverance,” died Wednesday in a crash on a western North Carolina highway, according to authorities. He was 85.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon as Coward and Bertha Brooks, 78, left a doctor’s appointment, North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. M.J. Owens said by telephone on Thursday. Coward pulled out onto U.S. Route 19 in front of a pickup truck, which hit his car, Owens said. Coward and Brooks as well as a Chihuahua and pet squirrel were killed, he said. Coward, who lived in Haywood County, was famous locally for having a pet squirrel, he said.

The 16-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Authorities don’t believe speed or distraction were factors in the crash, Owens said.

Coward had a small but memorable role in John Boorman’s 1972 classic “Deliverance.” The film starred Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty and Ronny Cox as a group of businessmen canoeing down a river in remote Georgia. Their adventure turns into a backwoods nightmare when local mountain men assault them.

Coward’s character, known as the “Toothless Man” for his missing front teeth, is one of the men who hold several of the paddlers at gunpoint while one is sodomized. Coward became the indelible face to one of the most infamous scenes in 1970s cinema, contributing the line, “He got a real purty mouth, ain’t he?”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?
Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, experts predict the Bank of Canada will begin to lower interest rates later this year — just not Wednesday when it held the rate flat. But as inflation has slowed in many...

4h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

51m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

47m ago

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

3h ago

