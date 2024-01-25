Man charged with committing indecent act near Whitby school playground

Durham Regional Police have charged a 40-year-old man after he was allegedly caught performing an indecent act in a car parked near a school playground in Whitby.

Officers were called to the Crawforth Street and Pringle Drive area on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at around 12:05 p.m.

“Public-school staff observed a male committing an indecent act in his vehicle near the school playground, while children were outside for lunch,” a police release states.

“Police arrived on scene and arrested the male without incident.”

Siva Ram Natarajan, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

Police say he was released on an undertaking.