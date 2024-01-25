Man who killed 3 in English city of Nottingham sentenced to high-security hospital, likely for life

This undated combination of family photos provided by Nottinghamshire Police show from left, school caretaker Ian Coates, and students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar who were fatally stabbed in Nottingham, England, on June 13, 2023. A 32-year-old man who fatally stabbed two college students and a man months from retirement in the England city of Nottingham has been told he would “most probably” spend the rest of his life in a high-security medical facility. The judge told Valdo Calocane on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 that he committed “a series of atrocities” in June last year. (Nottinghamshire Police via AP)

By Pan Pylas And Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 7:21 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 7:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — A 32-year-old man with paranoid schizophrenia who fatally stabbed two college students and a man just months away from retirement in the city of Nottingham, in central England, was told Thursday that he would “most probably” spend the rest of his life in a high-security medical facility.

The sentencing of Valdo Calocane followed three days of hearings in which family members of the victims condemned him as evil. Family members slammed the verdict and the whole legal process, arguing that Calocane should have been tried for murder, rather than for manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility as a result of his mental illness.

Doctors argued that Calacone felt he was being controlled by external influences and that his family were in danger if he didn’t obey the voices in his heads. As a result, prosecutors concluded that he could forward a defense for manslaughter.

In his sentencing, Judge Mark Turner said Calocane, who had been on the radar of authorities for years and was wanted by police at the time of the attack, had “deliberately and mercilessly” stabbed students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 last year.

“The sentence I am about to pass on you will result on you being detained in a high-security hospital, very probably for the rest of your life,” he told Calocane, who stood with his hands at his side and showed no emotion.

“Your sickening crimes both shocked the nation and wrecked the lives of your surviving victims and the families of them all,” he added.

Calocane repeatedly stabbed Webber and O’Malley-Kumar as they walked home around dawn after celebrating the end of exams at the University of Nottingham.

A short while later, Calocane encountered school caretaker Coates, who was five months shy of retirement, and stabbed him and stole his van. He then ran down three people in the streets before he was stopped by police and Tasered.

Prosecutors decided not to seek a trial on murder charges after accepting Calocane’s guilty plea to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility. Doctors said he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and was in a state of psychosis.

Calocane did admit three counts of attempted murder relating to the pedestrians he deliberately targeted with the van he had stolen from Coates.

At the time of his rampage, Calocane was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court for assaulting an officer nine months earlier, on one of several occasions when police had taken him to a mental hospital.

Family members of the victims criticized police and prosecutors, saying they had been railroaded last November into accepting their decision to not try Calocone for murder.

“At no point during the previous five-and-a-half-months were we given any indication that this could conclude in anything other than murder,” Barnaby’s mother, Emma Webber, said on the doorstep of the courthouse.

“We trusted in our system, foolishly as it turns out,” she added.

She said the bereaved did not dispute the fact that Calocane had been “mentally unwell” for years but that the “pre-mediated planning, the collection of lethal weapons, hiding in the shadows and brutality of the attacks are that of an individual who knew exactly what he was doing. He knew entirely that it was wrong but he did it anyway.”

Pan Pylas And Brian Melley, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

52m ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

12h ago

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

15h ago

Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police
Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman's hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road...

1h ago

