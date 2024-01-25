Manager in fatal B.C. rooming house fire calls for better fire safety training

The manager of a downtown Vancouver rooming house that was the site of a fatal fire in 2022 broke down in tears at an inquest, telling the jury that staff needed better training in fire safety. An April 11 fire gutted the building, killing Mary Ann Garlow, 63, and Dennis Guay, 53, whose remains were found more than a week later when the building was being demolished. The Winters Hotel is demolished in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2024 2:35 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 2:42 pm.

BURNABY, B.C. — The manager of a Vancouver rooming house that was the site of a fatal fire in 2022 broke down in tears at an inquest, telling the jury that staff needed better training in fire safety. 

Gina Vanemberg testified that a “red book” with fire safety procedures was given to her when she became manager of the Winters Hotel in 2020, but no one from her employer, Atira Property Management, went over the paperwork or confirmed that she read it.

An April 11 fire gutted the building, killing 63-year-old Mary Ann Garlow and 53-year-old Dennis Guay, whose remains were found more than a week after the fire. 

The jury has heard that Guay had severe hearing loss and Garlow may have been wearing a brace on her foot at the time of the fire.

Vanemberg testified that there weren’t any systems in place to ensure Guay would know when to evacuate in a fire, and officials with BC Housing never got back to her when she inquired about getting him modifications like a flashing light or vibrating bed. 

She told the jury no fire drills were held during the two years she worked at the hotel because of rules against gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 30 witnesses are scheduled to testify at the inquest, which is not intended to find fault but can lead to recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

The fire department has said the fatal fire was sparked by unattended candles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

3h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

6m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

3h ago

5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Five GTA school boards have rescheduled a professional development day due to the total solar eclipse taking place on April 8. The Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

3h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

6m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

3h ago

5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse
5 GTA school boards reschedule PA days due to April solar eclipse

Five GTA school boards have rescheduled a professional development day due to the total solar eclipse taking place on April 8. The Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

21h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

22h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

22h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.
2:08
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack

This is the second day in a row that Northview Heights Secondary School has been placed under lockdown over reports of a man in the area wielding a machete. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators and the TDSB.
More Videos