Michigan man convicted of defacing synagogue with swastika, graffiti

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 7:32 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 7:42 pm.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan’s oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019, prosecutors said Thursday.

Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property, prosecutors said.

Swastikas and symbols associated with The Base, a white supremacist group, were sprayed on the outside of Temple Jacob in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula, prosecutors said. Weeden and co-conspirators dubbed their plan “Operation Kristallnacht,” which means “Night of Broken Glass” and refers to Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis killed Jews and burned their homes, synagogues, schools and places of business.

“This defendant shamelessly desecrated Temple Jacob when he emblazoned swastikas — a symbol of extermination — on their Temple walls,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. “Such conduct is unacceptable and criminal under any circumstances but doing so in furtherance of a self-described ‘Operation Kristallnacht’ conspiracy is beyond disgraceful.”

A message seeking comment was left with Weeden’s attorney.

Two co-conspirators of Weeden were previously convicted in the case.

The construction of Temple Jacob was completed in 1912.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

47m ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

48m ago

Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering
Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering

The SNYP Truck is run by Toronto Animal Services and is funded by community donations. Staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering.

35m ago

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

47m ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

48m ago

Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering
Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering

The SNYP Truck is run by Toronto Animal Services and is funded by community donations. Staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering.

35m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

5h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

2h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:50
Disability advocates raise alarm over e-scooters
Disability advocates raise alarm over e-scooters

Advocates are calling on the city of Toronto to maintain and enforce the e-scooter ban, arguing it poses a danger to disabled and senior residents. Michelle Mackey reports on why the issue is being raised now.

21h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.
More Videos