Music student from China convicted of harassing person over democracy leaflet

FILE - A Homeland Security vehicle, right, is parked outside the Moakley Federal Courthouse, April 19, 2023, in Boston. A citizen of China who is a student at the Berklee College of Music was convicted Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, of threatening a person who posted a flyer in support of democracy in China, authorities said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 4:11 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 4:27 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — A citizen of China who is a student at the Berklee College of Music was convicted Thursday of threatening a person who posted a flyer in support of democracy in the Asian country, authorities said.

The flyer that was posted near the Berklee College of Music campus in Boston on Oct. 22 read, “Stand with Chinese People,” and other statements including, “We Want Freedom” and “We Want Democracy,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston said in a news release. In response, Xiaolei Wu, 26, threatened to chop off the person’s hands; reported their family to China’s public security agency; asked others to find out where the person was living, and publicly posted the person’s email address, the release said.

The person who posted the flyer is a permanent U.S. resident originally from China who has family members still living there, the Attorney’s Office said.

Wu was convicted of one count of stalking and one count of interstate transmissions of threatening communication. Each charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Wu’s lawyer did not respond to an email requesting comment.

“No one in this country should ever be subjected to threats of violence or a cyberstalking harassment campaign for expressing their political views,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “Mr. Wu now stands as a convicted felon for his illegal efforts to suppress speech by a fellow Berklee School of Music student who was critical of the government of China. This type of conduct will never be tolerated.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

1m ago

Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete
Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete

In another blow to Scarborough transit users, the dedicated busway that is supposed to replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT) Line 3 is behind schedule and costs have skyrocketed. When the SRT...

2m ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

5h ago

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

1m ago

Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete
Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete

In another blow to Scarborough transit users, the dedicated busway that is supposed to replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT) Line 3 is behind schedule and costs have skyrocketed. When the SRT...

2m ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

23h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

23h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.
2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.
2:08
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack

This is the second day in a row that Northview Heights Secondary School has been placed under lockdown over reports of a man in the area wielding a machete. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators and the TDSB.
More Videos