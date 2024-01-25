Pakistani Taliban pledge not to attack election rallies ahead of Feb. 8 vote

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, center, and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, right, wave to supporters as they arrive to address an election campaign rally in Hafizabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

By Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 6:10 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 6:12 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban pledged Thursday not to attack election rallies, saying their targets are limited to the military and security forces, as political parties and independent candidates ramp up their campaigns ahead of the Feb. 8 vote.

“We have nothing to do with these elections and the parties participating in them,” the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, said in a statement.

Other militant groups have not made similar pledges, and some previous Pakistani elections have been marred by violence. Two-time former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was killed in a bomb attack in 2007 minutes after she addressed an election rally in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Her son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, is leading the campaign for her Pakistan People’s Party.

Thursday’s rare pledge by the TTP came after the government approved the deployment of troops in sensitive constituencies after intelligence agencies warned that militants could target rallies, which are usually held outdoors in public places.

The TTP are a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021. Pakistan has experienced many militant attacks in recent years, but there has been an increase since November 2022, when the TTP ended a monthslong cease-fire with the government.

In 2023, nearly 500 civilians and a similar number of security forces were killed in militant attacks clamed by the TTP, the Islamic State group and other insurgents. Most of the violence in 2023 was reported in the northwest and southwest near Afghanistan.

The increase in violence has raised fears among political candidates.

Last week, the Pakistan Muslim League party of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif launched its election campaign with a rally in Punjab province. Analysts say it is likely to win many parliament seats and may be able to form a new government.

Election officials have rejected the candidacies of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and most members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains a leading political figure despite his conviction in a graft case. Election officials barred Khan from the ballot because of the conviction.

Some lawmakers in the Senate wanted a delay in the vote because of winter and security reasons, but election officials rejected the request. All of the parties also opposed any delay in the vote.

Authorities shut some universities in Islamabad this week without any explanation, but media reports said it was for security reasons.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

50m ago

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

13h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

10h ago

Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police
Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman's hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road...

14m ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

50m ago

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

13h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

10h ago

Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police
Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman's hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

12h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

13h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

13h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

17h ago

2:08
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto

The snow will be short-lived as a weather system brings in a significant amount of rain to southern Ontario and Toronto for the next few days, with 15 mm possible by the end of the day on Thursday.
More Videos