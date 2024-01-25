Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario’s Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton.

In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives.

“In recent months, many members of our community have reached out urging me to join Pierre Poilievre’s team and to continue to deliver for Milton but at the federal level. I have known Pierre and Ana for many years and have seen firsthand Pierre’s commitment and dedication to making our country better,” read Gill’s statement.

“After much discussion with my wife and family, I have informed Premier [Doug] Ford that I am resigning from Cabinet and my seat as MPP for Milton.”

Gill has been in cabinet since 2021, after first winning office in 2018. The Milton MPP was the minister of citizenship and multiculturalism from June 2021 until the 2022 election, then named to his current post.

“It has been a privilege to work as the Minister of Red Tape Reduction and formerly the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism,” Gill continued.

“The hardworking people of Milton have given me the tremendous honour of being their representative in the Ontario Legislature. I want to thank Premier Ford for his confidence in me and for helping me deliver for Milton and our great province.”

Gill says he’s motivated to make a difference federally “by joining Pierre Poilievre’s common sense Conservative team in their efforts to defeat Justin Trudeau’s Liberal-NDP costly coalition.”