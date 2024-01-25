Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill
Milton MPP and Ford cabinet minister Parm Gill. Photo: Parm Gill.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 25, 2024 7:18 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 7:22 pm.

Parm Gill, Ontario’s Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton.

In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives.

“In recent months, many members of our community have reached out urging me to join Pierre Poilievre’s team and to continue to deliver for Milton but at the federal level. I have known Pierre and Ana for many years and have seen firsthand Pierre’s commitment and dedication to making our country better,” read Gill’s statement.

“After much discussion with my wife and family, I have informed Premier [Doug] Ford that I am resigning from Cabinet and my seat as MPP for Milton.”

Gill has been in cabinet since 2021, after first winning office in 2018. The Milton MPP was the minister of citizenship and multiculturalism from June 2021 until the 2022 election, then named to his current post. 

Gill was elected to represent the riding of Milton in 2018.

“It has been a privilege to work as the Minister of Red Tape Reduction and formerly the Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism,” Gill continued.

“The hardworking people of Milton have given me the tremendous honour of being their representative in the Ontario Legislature. I want to thank Premier Ford for his confidence in me and for helping me deliver for Milton and our great province.”

Gill says he’s motivated to make a difference federally “by joining Pierre Poilievre’s common sense Conservative team in their efforts to defeat Justin Trudeau’s Liberal-NDP costly coalition.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

50m ago

Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering
Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering

The SNYP Truck is run by Toronto Animal Services and is funded by community donations. Staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering.

38m ago

Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete
Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete

In another blow to Scarborough transit users, the dedicated busway that is supposed to replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT) Line 3 is behind schedule and costs have skyrocketed. When the SRT...

3h ago

Top Stories

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

1h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

50m ago

Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering
Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering

The SNYP Truck is run by Toronto Animal Services and is funded by community donations. Staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering.

38m ago

Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete
Scarborough replacement busway delayed, cost $12M more to complete

In another blow to Scarborough transit users, the dedicated busway that is supposed to replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT) Line 3 is behind schedule and costs have skyrocketed. When the SRT...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

5h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

2h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:50
Disability advocates raise alarm over e-scooters
Disability advocates raise alarm over e-scooters

Advocates are calling on the city of Toronto to maintain and enforce the e-scooter ban, arguing it poses a danger to disabled and senior residents. Michelle Mackey reports on why the issue is being raised now.

21h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.
More Videos