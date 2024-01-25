Scotiabank Arena to host PWHL’s ‘Battle on Bay Street’ between Toronto and Montreal

The Professional Women's Hockey League is heading to Scotiabank Arena. The united North American circuit announced Thursday its Feb. 16 game between Toronto and Montreal will be played at the home of the NHL's Maple Leafs and NBA's Raptors. Photo: Flickr.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2024 2:57 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 3:00 pm.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is heading to Scotiabank Arena.

The United North American circuit announced Thursday that its Feb. 16 game between Toronto and Montreal will be played at the home of the NHL’s Maple Leafs and NBA’s Raptors.

Dubbed the “Battle on Bay Street,” the contest was originally scheduled for Mattamy Athletic Centre, which is Toronto’s home rink and part of the old Maple Leaf Gardens.

The PWHL has set multiple attendance records for women’s professional hockey since the puck dropped New Year’s Day.

Ottawa attracted 8,318 fans for its Jan. 2 opener at TD Place before Minnesota had 13,316 people go through the turnstiles on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center — home of the NHL’s Wild — for another new high-water mark.

Scotiabank Arena’s capacity is around 19,000 for hockey, meaning the Feb. 16 showdown could once again set a new record when Montreal visits Toronto for the first time in PWHL play.

“A fantastic venue for the latest chapter of one of pro hockey’s fiercest rivalries,” PWHL senior vice-president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. 

“Whenever Montreal plays Toronto, emotions are high and the intensity rises.” 

