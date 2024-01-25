16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

Scarborough shooting
Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a townhouse complex in Scarborough on Sep. 24, 2023. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 25, 2024 8:44 pm.

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area in Scarborough just before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2023, for reports of a shooting.

Police arrived and located one man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two weeks later, on Oct. 8, 2023.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Bernard-Reis of Toronto.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, identified as Jermaine Goode of Markham, on Nov. 6, 2023. At the time, Goode was charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court.

On Thursday, local authorities arrested an additional person, a 16-year-old male, with the assistance of Peel Regional Police. The accused is facing a first-degree murder and attempted murder charge.

The youth is expected to appear in court on Friday. He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

2h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

3h ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

2h ago

Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering
Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering

The SNYP Truck is run by Toronto Animal Services and is funded by community donations. Staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering.

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

2h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

3h ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

2h ago

Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering
Toronto Animal Services launches SNYP Truck to provide affordable spaying, neutering

The SNYP Truck is run by Toronto Animal Services and is funded by community donations. Staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

6h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

4h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:50
Disability advocates raise alarm over e-scooters
Disability advocates raise alarm over e-scooters

Advocates are calling on the city of Toronto to maintain and enforce the e-scooter ban, arguing it poses a danger to disabled and senior residents. Michelle Mackey reports on why the issue is being raised now.

23h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.
More Videos