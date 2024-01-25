16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area in Scarborough just before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2023, for reports of a shooting.

Police arrived and located one man who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two weeks later, on Oct. 8, 2023.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Bernard-Reis of Toronto.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, identified as Jermaine Goode of Markham, on Nov. 6, 2023. At the time, Goode was charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court.

On Thursday, local authorities arrested an additional person, a 16-year-old male, with the assistance of Peel Regional Police. The accused is facing a first-degree murder and attempted murder charge.

The youth is expected to appear in court on Friday. He was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.