Shoppers Drug Mart to open 44 pharmacy care clinics in Alberta this year

Shoppers Drug Mart says it plans to open 44 new pharmacy care clinics in Alberta this year. The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 25, 2024 1:37 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 1:42 pm.

EDMONTON — Shoppers Drug Mart says it plans to open 44 new pharmacy care clinics in Alberta this year.

The new locations will bring the retailer’s total number of clinics in the province to 103 by the end of 2024.

Shoppers Drug Mart opened its first pharmacy care clinic in Lethbridge, Alta., in June 2022.

Pharmacists at the clinics can assess and prescribe treatments for a wide range of minor illnesses.

The retailer says the new locations will include clinics in Okotoks, Sherwood Park, Calgary, Edmonton, Stony Plain and Spruce Grove.

Shoppers Drug Mart is owned by Loblaw Companies Ltd.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:L)

The Canadian Press

