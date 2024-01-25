Six nuns and two other people kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

Police patrol through the streets of downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince is pleading for the release of six nuns kidnapped last week and demanding that Haiti's government crack down on gang violence. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 7:40 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 7:42 am.

Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti last week along with two other people have been released, the archbishop of Port-au-Prince told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The group was released late Wednesday, and everyone is in good condition, said Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor.

“Thanks to God for helping us,” he said.

He declined to say whether a ransom was paid or provide other details, including who was responsible for the latest high-profile kidnapping that prompted religious leaders to issue a scathing letter criticizing the government for its inaction toward Haiti’s surge in gang-related violence.

The nuns from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Anne and two other unidentified people were abducted last Friday while traveling aboard a bus in Port-au-Prince, according to religious leaders.

Gangs are estimated to control up to 80% of the capital and were blamed for nearly 2,500 kidnappings last year, an 83% increase compared with the previous year, according to U.N. statistics.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

48m ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

12h ago

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

15h ago

Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police
Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman's hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

48m ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

12h ago

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

15h ago

Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police
Man charged in assault bound woman's hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman's hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Kennedy Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

14h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

14h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

15h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

18h ago

2:08
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto
Snow to make way for milder weather and tons of rain in Toronto

The snow will be short-lived as a weather system brings in a significant amount of rain to southern Ontario and Toronto for the next few days, with 15 mm possible by the end of the day on Thursday.
More Videos