Teenage fugitive in Philadelphia may have been picked up by accomplice, authorities say

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 10:09 am.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 10:12 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A teenager awaiting trial in a homicide case who escaped outside a Philadelphia hospital this week may have been picked up by an acquaintance less than an hour after he fled on foot, authorities said

U.S. marshals and city police continued to search Thursday for 17-year-old Shane Pryor, who is considered dangerous. Authorities have said he fled just before noon Wednesday from a vehicle in the driveway of the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he had been taken with a hand injury.

Security video shows Pryor was able to go in and out of a few buildings in the area, said Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore. He also was seen talking to people “asking for a phone … whatever he could do to leave the area,” he said.

Investigators believe he called an accomplice within an hour of escaping, who then picked him up in a car, Vanore said.

Police searched the buildings and used dogs to search large parking garages, but no lockdowns had been imposed, he said. Police said Pryor should be considered dangerous, warning people not to approach him and to call 911. Officers also checked homes of his relatives in other parts of the city, Vanore said.

Pryor was 14 when he was charged in an October 2020 homicide and has been in a juvenile facility ever since. He faces charges including murder, conspiracy and firearms crimes. He was described as 5 feet 7 and 180 pounds, and as wearing a blue sweatsuit and sandal-type footwear with socks.

The Associated Press

