The Associated Press wins duPont-Columbia award for Ukraine war documentary ’20 Days in Mariupol’

FILE - Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022. The image appears in a scene from the documentary film "20 Days in Mariupol," which has been nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 9:41 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 10:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has won a prestigious broadcast journalism award for “20 Days in Mariupol,” its documentary on the war in Ukraine produced with PBS’ “Frontline.”

The documentary was among 15 winners of the 2024 duPont-Columbia Awards announced at a ceremony at Columbia University in New York on Thursday. Founded in 1942, the awards highlight outstanding audio and video reporting in the public interest.

“20 Days in Mariupol” chronicles Russia’s siege of the Ukrainian port city and the international journalists who remained, including AP’s team that documented Russia’s atrocities and captured enduring images of the war.

The film has also been nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, marking the AP’s first Oscar nomination in the 178-year-old news organization’s history.

A co-production between the AP and PBS’ “Frontline,” it was shot during the first three weeks of the war in Ukraine in early 2022.

Mstyslav Chernov, a Ukrainian journalist and filmmaker, arrived in Mariupol one hour before Russia began bombarding the city. With him were photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko.

The images and stories they captured — the death of a 4-year-old girl, freshly dug mass graves, the bombing of a maternity hospital — unflinchingly documented the grim, relentless realities of the unfolding siege.

During Thursday’s awards ceremony in New York City, ABC News took home two awards and PBS won three.

Other award-winning investigations included “Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha” from The New York Times.

The awards are administered by Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and are judged by a jury of industry veterans that selects 30 finalists and 15 winners.

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

2h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

3h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

4h ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

3h ago

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

4h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

8h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

5h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

1:44
Raptors make major assist off the court
Raptors make major assist off the court

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn was at a special appearance by the Raptors for some of their youngest fans and hears from the Head Coach about what he is doing to help give children a better future.
