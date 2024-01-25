Three soldiers among six sentenced to death for coup plot in Ghana

By By Francis Kokutse, The Associated Press

Posted January 25, 2024 12:03 pm.

Last Updated January 25, 2024 12:13 pm.

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A high court in Ghana has sentenced to death six people, including three soldiers, after convicting them of plotting to carry out a coup against the country’s government in 2019.

The sentencing renewed calls from rights activists on Thursday for the death penalty to be abolished.

The conviction and death-by-hanging sentence handed down on Wednesday was the culmination of a treason trial that started in 2021. It was the first treason conviction in several decades in Ghana, one of Africa’s most stable democracies, and comes amid a surge of coups in the continent.

Their conviction “sends a strong signal to the nation that to destabilize or organize to overthrow the constitution will not be countenanced and will be taken quite seriously,” said Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, who prosecuted them.

The court acquitted three others charged in the case, two of whom are military officers.

The six were arrested while testing weapons which the state prosecutor alleged they intended to use to overthrow the government. They had pleaded guilty in the case and the conviction will be appealed, their lawyers said.

It was not clear whether the six convicted would be executed as Ghana has not carried out any execution since the early 1990s.

Ghanaian lawmakers amended the country’s Criminal Offences Law last year to generally replace the death penalty with life imprisonment, though the death sentence remains a punishment for acts of high treason as provided in the country’s constitution.

Amnesty International’s Ghana country director, Genevieve Partington, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the death penalty to be abolished.

“Amnesty International is completely against the death sentence. In Ghana we have been fighting to end the death penalty over the past 30 years,” Partington said.

By Francis Kokutse, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?
Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, experts predict the Bank of Canada will begin to lower interest rates later this year — just not Wednesday when it held the rate flat. But as inflation has slowed in many...

4h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

48m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

43m ago

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

3h ago

Top Stories

Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?
Is the Bank of Canada courting disaster for many Canadians?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, experts predict the Bank of Canada will begin to lower interest rates later this year — just not Wednesday when it held the rate flat. But as inflation has slowed in many...

4h ago

Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force
Police note 'concerning rise' in violence related to carjackings, announce results of Ontario-wide task force

Police say they have made dozens of arrests and laid hundreds of charges as part of the recently-formed Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force, but say they continue to see a "concerning rise" in violence...

48m ago

Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain
Trip to Vaughan illegal cosmetic clinic years ago leads to lifelong pain

In a series of stories and in an upcoming documentary, CityNews is sharing the stories of women—literally fighting for their lives. They went to an underground cosmetic clinic to receive butt injections...

43m ago

Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel
Woman seriously hurt after shooting at Brampton hotel

A woman has serious injuries following an overnight shooting at a hotel in Brampton early Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the Park Inn by Radisson near The Gore Road and Fogal Road, north of...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, like the 11 to be shut down, are being told by the government not to speak to the media and are taking issue with the government's narrative. Richard Southern reports.

18h ago

1:00
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges
Five members of Canada's 2018 world junior team told to surrender on sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. London Police plan to provide details at a press conference on February 5.

19h ago

3:01
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?
What are your rights to privacy as a tenant?

Tenants in Ontario are supposed to be afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are a lot of grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. Dilshad Burman has more.

19h ago

2:14
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic
New documentary explores shocking crime involving an illegal cosmetic clinic

In a new documentary, set to air on Citytv, we follow the journeys of several women still dealing with lifelong pain after visiting an underground cosmetic clinic for butt injections. Pat Taney has a preview of what you can expect.

23h ago

2:08
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack
Second lockdown for North York high school after alleged machete attack

This is the second day in a row that Northview Heights Secondary School has been placed under lockdown over reports of a man in the area wielding a machete. Michelle Mackey has the latest from investigators and the TDSB.
More Videos