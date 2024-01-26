OPP recover stolen vehicles thanks to truck owner’s Apple AirTag

OPP
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 26, 2024 11:33 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) successfully tracked down and recovered two stolen vehicles thanks to the presence of an Apple AirTag.

OPP Highway Safety Division shared on X that on Thursday, Whitby OPP officers tracked down a transport truck on Highway 401 with a container holding stolen vehicles.

An Apple AirTag planted by one of the owners of a stolen pickup truck was used to trace the precise location of the container on the transport truck.

OPP said the recovery led officers to another stolen vehicle from the same container.

As a result, a 59-year-old man from Saint Leonard, Que. is facing charges. The man was not identified.

Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves
Inside St. James Town's game-changing food system: how residents are feeding themselves

St. James Town, a culturally diverse neighbourhood just north of Cabbagetown, is popularly known as “a world within a block.” More than 20,000 residents live within roughly half a square kilometre....

4h ago

Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA
Weekend need-to-know: music and film festivals to happen across the GTA

An array of activities are happening this weekend with something for everyone: reptile-lover, plant enthusiast, or someone who has a taste for music and the arts. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure...

13h ago

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

5h ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

6h ago

