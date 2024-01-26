OPP recover stolen vehicles thanks to truck owner’s Apple AirTag

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) successfully tracked down and recovered two stolen vehicles thanks to the presence of an Apple AirTag.

OPP Highway Safety Division shared on X that on Thursday, Whitby OPP officers tracked down a transport truck on Highway 401 with a container holding stolen vehicles.

An Apple AirTag planted by one of the owners of a stolen pickup truck was used to trace the precise location of the container on the transport truck.

OPP said the recovery led officers to another stolen vehicle from the same container.

As a result, a 59-year-old man from Saint Leonard, Que. is facing charges. The man was not identified.