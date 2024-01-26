Biden reelection campaign team travels to Michigan but is shunned by some Arab-American leaders

By Joey Cappelleti And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 3:20 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 3:26 pm.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s campaign manager traveled to Michigan on Friday, where many Arab-American leaders are enraged over the administration’s Israel policy, and found a number of leaders unwilling to meet — exposing a growing rift between the White House and groups otherwise loyal to Democratic causes in a critical swing state.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, manager of Biden’s reelection campaign, led a group of advisers to the Dearborn area. But some Arab-American leaders, who have for months accused the president of being too supportive of Israel in its war with Hamas, declined to sit down with them.

A meeting between Rodriguez and Arab American and Muslim leaders was canceled Friday after pushback within the community, said Assad I. Turfe, a deputy Wayne County executive, who said he was tasked with coordinating the meeting.

Turfe said he reached out to more than 10 Arab American and Muslim leaders after being contacted by the Biden campaign on Wednesday. The leaders then spoke with community members, Turfe said, who made it clear they did not want them meeting Rodriguez.

“I don’t believe that the Biden administration, at the senior top level, understand how big of a problem this is and how upset and angry the community is,” Turfe said.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas has inflamed tensions between Jews and Muslims around the world but had an especially deep resonance in the Detroit area, which is home to several heavily Jewish suburbs and Dearborn, the city with the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the U.S.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud took to Twitter, formerly X, to sarcastically note Rodriguez’s travel while criticizing Biden for urging congressional leaders to quickly approve a $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

“Little bit of advice — if you’re planning on sending campaign officials to convince the Arab American community on why they should vote for your candidate, don’t do it on the same day you announce selling fighter jets to the tyrants murdering our family members,” Hammoud wrote.

The mayor’s office confirmed that he was invited as part of the group of Arab American leaders but said that he did not accept. Two Democratic state representatives, Alabas Farhat and Abraham Aiyash, were also invited to the meeting but could not attend.

“It’s unrealistic to expect that political conversations will re-secure our support for the president when only a ceasefire can truly re-open that door,” Farhat said in a statement He added that he was in favor of the meeting being canceled.

Aiyash, the second-ranking Democrat in the Michigan House, said he’s reached out to Biden officials multiple times to discuss the escalating tensions in Michigan’s Arab-American community. He has yet to hear from them, even as Chavez Rodriguez comes to the state, he said.

“The conclusion that I’ve drawn from this is they don’t really see this as a legitimate problem. And it’s disturbing at best and at worst, it’s extremely dismissive and disrespectful,” said Aiyash, who is also the highest-ranking Arab or Muslim leader in the state.

The Biden campaign announced this week that deputy White House chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon, his 2020 campaign manager, was moving to his reelection campaign headquarters in Delaware, along with Mike Donilon, a senior adviser who is one of Biden’s longtime and most trusted, longtime political aides. The campaign insists the move isn’t part of a broader shakeup and that Rodriguez is still in charge.

A person familiar with Rodriguez’s schedule, who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details that haven’t been made public, said Rodriguez planned to meet with other Arab-American leaders on Friday evening — meaning that the gathering others suggested was canceled was actually going forward.

The person also said that Rodriguez held multiple meetings across Detroit and Dearborn that have been in the works for weeks, and that included talking with many Michigan leaders, such as local elected officials and leaders from the state’s Arab- and Palestinian-American, Hispanic and Black communities.

The trip was part of the campaign’s and the Biden administration’s ongoing dialogue with core constituency groups and officials will continue to have conversations with these groups. Senior Biden campaign staffers have had similar meetings and roundtable discussions with constituent groups across the country and in key swing states beginning last fall, the person said.

Still, political tensions are running higher in Michigan than in many other parts of the country — and the chilly reception some offered Rodriguez and her team in Dearborn suggests a growing political headache for Biden in a state that important to his reelection bid.

“People in the community, like community leaders, don’t want to meet with Mr. Biden,” said Dawud Walid, the executive director of Michigan’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. “I don’t know who he’s planning on meeting with, but the major organizations are not interested in meeting with him.”

Hundreds gathered Friday for an “Abandon Biden” rally movement at the Islamic Center of Detroit that included prominent civil rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The event was timed for when organizers heard Rodriguez would be visiting to urge otherwise sympathetic voters not to support Biden in November.

Former President Donald Trump won Iowa and New Hampshire to leadoff the Republican presidential primary, seizing a commanding lead that is making a rematch of the 2020 general election against Biden look increasingly likely. A narrow victory in Michigan in 2016 helped propel Trump to the White House even as he lost the nationwide popular vote.

Imad Hamad, the director of the American Human Rights Council in Dearborn, said that many community leaders didn’t want to meet with the Biden campaign unless they were going to discuss “practical steps that give the community a reason to reconsider.”

Hamad added that many in the community felt that Friday’s visit was more about political optics than achieving real understanding of activists concerns because “none of the people who have been the most vocal were approached or invited” to meet with Rodriguez and her team.

___

Weissert reported from Washington.

Joey Cappelleti And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

53m ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

18m ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

1h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

2h ago

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

53m ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

18m ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

1h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

21h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

22h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

22h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos