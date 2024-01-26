Canada suspends cash for UN agency serving Palestinians, amid probe into Hamas attack

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Canada is following the U.S. in suspending funding for the United Nations agency that supports Palestinians over allegations some of the agency's staff played a role in the brutal attack Hamas committed in Israel last fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2024 6:13 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 6:26 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada is joining the United States in suspending funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians, in response to allegations agency staff played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel last October. 

Ottawa has ordered a temporary pause on “any additional funding” for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The director for the agency known as UNWRA says it has terminated staff suspected of involvement in the Hamas attack, without sharing what role they may have played. 

The U.S. State Department says it believes 12 staff are facing accusations of involvement.

International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says Canada will channel humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza through other agencies until the investigation is done.

He says UNRWA must take action against any of its staff who are proven to have played a role in the attacks.

“Canada is taking these reports extremely seriously and is engaging closely with UNRWA and other donors on this issue,” he said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

The UN agency says 153 of its staff have died during the Israel-Hamas war, and roughly 13,000 staff are still trying to deliver aid in the Gaza Strip.

The war began Hamas militants killed around 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages on Oct. 7. 

In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in the Gaza Strip that the Hamas-run Health Ministry says has killed more than 26,000 people, including militants. 

Israel is tightly controlling entry points into Gaza and restricting supplies, making it difficult for humanitarian aid to get inside. 

Last November, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly praised the agency for providing the essentials of life in Gaza, noting it’s “the only organization able to concretely do this” and that Canada is “a significant donor” to the agency.

At the time, Global Affairs Canada noted that Canada’s funding for UNRWA work in Gaza is not just for humanitarian relief. 

The money was also aimed at helping “identify, monitor and follow up on neutrality violations” within the organization and boosting “transparency and accountability of UNRWA’s approach to humanitarian principles,” the department said.

Jewish groups and past Canadian governments have taken UNRWA to task over social-media statements by the agency’s staff that they argue don’t uphold neutrality. 

They have also voiced concerns that UN aid could be diverted to Hamas, which Canada and others deem a terrorist organization.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government cut off Canadian funding for UNWRA in 2010, amid allegations it was too closely tied to Hamas. 

Funding resumed under the federal Liberals in 2016. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

37m ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

1h ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

4h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

5h ago

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

37m ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

1h ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

4h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:40
Snyp Truck offering affordable spaying, neutering in Toronto
Snyp Truck offering affordable spaying, neutering in Toronto

Toronto Animal Services has launched the Snyp Truck. It's funded by community donations and staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering for cats and dogs. Nick Westoll has more on the program and the urgent push to adopt animals at shelters.

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
More Videos