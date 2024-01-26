China confirms the 2022 conviction of a British businessperson on espionage charges

FILE - British and Chinese national flags are seen on display in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, Jan. 17, 2008. Beijing confirmed Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, that longtime British businessperson Ian J. Stones in China had been sentenced to five years in prison in 2022 on an espionage charge. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 5:37 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 5:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing confirmed Friday that a longtime British businessperson in China had been sentenced to five years in prison in 2022 on an espionage charge.

Ian J. Stones was convicted of being bought off to provide intelligence to “external forces,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said when asked about the case at a daily briefing. He did not provide any specific details about the charges.

Both the United Kingdom and United States governments have warned about the risk of detention under China’s national security laws. A Japanese pharmaceutical company employee was detained last year on suspicion of spying. A new version of the law that took effect July 1, 2023, has heightened concerns about operating in China.

Stones’ case was not publicly known until reported Thursday by The Wall Street Journal. The American business newspaper said that Stones is about 70 years old and has worked in China for about 40 years. His employers included General Motors and Pfizer before he set up up a consulting firm, Navisino Partners, about 15 years ago, the Journal said.

Foreign business organizations and governments called for greater clarity last year on what foreign firms are allowed to do under what is now known as the anti-espionage law. Of particular concern are tighter restrictions on the transfer of data to other parties, and what data is considered related to national security under the law.

Raids on the offices of three foreign companies, two consultancies and one due diligence firm, have further unnerved the business community.

The British government warns about the risk of arbitrary detention in China and the broad scope of the national security law. “You may be detained without having intended to break the law,” it says in its foreign travel advice for the country.

The U.S. travel advisory says that Chinese authorities “appear to have broad discretion to deem a wide range of documents, data, statistics, or materials as state secrets and to detain and prosecute foreign nationals for alleged espionage.”

It says that foreigners who have been detained for alleged national security law violations include businesspeople, former government officials, academics, journalists and relatives of Chinese involved in legal disputes.

Stones appealed his conviction, but a court upheld the original ruling in September, Wang said.

He said that the case was handled “in accordance with the law, ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of both Chinese and foreign parties involved.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

updated

3m ago

5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash
5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash

Five people are hurt, including two in critical condition, following an overnight rollover crash in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road north of Lakeshore Road around 1:50 a.m....

41m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen...

1h ago

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

updated

3m ago

5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash
5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash

Five people are hurt, including two in critical condition, following an overnight rollover crash in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road north of Lakeshore Road around 1:50 a.m....

41m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen...

1h ago

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

11h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

12h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

15h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

13h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos