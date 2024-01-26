Government says Vrooman leaving as chair of Canada Infrastructure Bank

Federal Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser says Tamara Vrooman is leaving her role as chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank. The setting sun reflects off of power lines as a motorist in a pickup truck travels on the Trans-Canada Highway in Walhachin, B.C., west of Kamloops, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2024 12:38 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 12:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Tamara Vrooman is leaving her role as chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser says Vrooman’s departure after three years in the job takes effect tomorrow.

Jane Bird, a member of the CIB board of directors, has been named interim chair until a permanent one is appointed.

Vrooman became chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank in January 2021.

She is chief executive of the Vancouver Airport Authority.

Fraser thanked Vrooman for her work on the board and wished her the best as she continues her role at the Vancouver airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

