Guantanamo panel recommends 23-year sentences for 2 in connection with 2002 Bali attacks

FILE - The wreckage of the Sari night club and surrounding buildings are seen in this aerial view Oct. 15, 2002 in Kuta, Bali. Relatives of some of the more than 200 people killed in 2002 bombings on the resort island of Bali are testifying at a sentencing hearing at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. Two Malaysian men, both longtime detainees at Guantanamo, have pleaded guilty in connection with the bombing. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

By Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024

Last Updated January 26, 2024 3:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military panel at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba recommended 23 years in detention Friday for two Malaysian men in connection with deadly 2002 bombings in Bali, a spokesman for the military commission said.

The recommendation, following guilty pleas earlier this month under plea bargains for longtime Guantanamo detainees Mohammed Farik Bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir Bin Lep, marks comparatively rare convictions in the two decades of proceedings by the U.S. military commission at Guantanamo.

Guantanamo military commission spokesman Ronald Flesvig confirmed the sentencing recommendations.

The extremist group Jemaah Islamiyah killed 202 Indonesians, foreign tourists and others in two nearly simultaneous bombings at nightspots on the resort island of Bali.

The two defendants denied any role or advance knowledge of the attacks but under the plea bargains admitted they had over the years conspired with the network of militants responsible. The sentence recommendation still requires approval by the senior military authority over Guantanamo.

The two are among a total of 780 detainees brought to military detention at Guantanamo under the George W. Bush’s administration’s “war on terror” following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S. There have been only a handful of convictions over the years — eight, according to one advocacy group, Reprieve.

Defendants in some of the biggest attacks, including 9/11, remain in pretrial hearings. Prosecutors are seeking negotiated agreements to close that case and some others.

The prosecutions have been plagued by logistical difficulties, frequent turnover of judges and others, and legal questions surrounding the torture of detainees during CIA custody in the first years of their detention.

Only about 30 detainees remain at Guantanamo. About half have been cleared and are eligible for transfer out if a stable country agrees to take them.

As part of their plea bargains, the two Malaysian men have agreed to provide testimony against a third Guantanamo detainee, an Indonesian man known as Hambali, in the Bali bombings.

Relatives of some of those killed in the Bali bombings testified Wednesday in a hearing in advance of sentencing, with the two accused in the courtroom and listening attentively.

“The reach of this atrocity knew no bounds, and has affected very many people,” testified Matthew Arnold of Birmingham, England, who lost his brother in the attacks.

A panel of five military officers delivered the recommendation after listening to the sentencing testimony.

Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press

