Illegal border crossings from Mexico reach highest on record in December before January lull

FILE - Concertina wire lines the path as members of Congress tour an area near the Texas-Mexico border, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. As congressional negotiators try to finalize a bipartisan deal on the border and immigration, their effort is drawing the wrath of hard-right lawmakers and former President Donald Trump. That vocal opposition threatens to unravel a delicate compromise. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 7:41 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 7:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico reached an all-time high in December since monthly numbers have been released, authorities said Friday, exposing a growing vulnerability for President Joe Biden in his campaign for a second term.

The Border Patrol tallied 249,785 arrests on the Mexican border in December, up 31% from 191,112 in November and up 13% from 222,018 in December 2022, the previous all-time high.

Arrests fell more than half during the first two weeks of January, “consistent with historical trends and enhanced enforcement,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. CBP previously said a crackdown by Mexican authorities contributed to the January decline.

Mexicans accounted for 56,236 arrests in December, while Venezuelans were second with 46,937, erasing much of the decline that followed the start of deportation flights to Venezuela in October. Arrests of Guatemalans surged, with Hondurans and Colombians rounding out the top five nationalities.

Tucson, Arizona, was again the busiest corridor for illegal crossings among nine sectors on the Mexican border, with 80,185 arrests. Del Rio, Texas, the focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s enforcement efforts, was second with 71,095 arrests. San Diego, where nearly 6,000 Chinese were arrested, was a distant third.

When including migrants who were allowed to enter the United States under new or expanded legal pathways, migrant encounters totaled 302,034, topping 300,000 for the first time and shattering the previous high of 269,735 in September. U.S. authorities admitted 45,770 people at land crossings with Mexico in December through an online appointment system called CBP One, bringing the total to more than 413,000 since it was introduced a year ago.

The administration’s broad use of parole authority to allow migrants in the country has been a major sticking point in Senate negotiations over border security.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

2h ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

3h ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

6h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

6h ago

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

2h ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

3h ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

6h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?
Are illegal underground cosmetic clinics going unchecked?

Critics say unlicensed cosmetic clinics are on the rise in the GTA. They’re calling for stepped up enforcement to get them shut down. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

2:40
Snyp Truck offering affordable spaying, neutering in Toronto
Snyp Truck offering affordable spaying, neutering in Toronto

Toronto Animal Services has launched the Snyp Truck. It's funded by community donations and staff perform low-to-no-cost spaying and neutering for cats and dogs. Nick Westoll has more on the program and the urgent push to adopt animals at shelters.

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.
2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.
3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
More Videos