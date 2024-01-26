In the news today: Investigators in N.W.T. working to uncover cause of plane crash

The wreckage from a plane crash is shown in Fort Smith, N.W.T., in this recent handout photo. A passenger plane crashed early Tuesday near the town of Fort Smith, N.W.T., near the Alberta boundary. The coroner's office says six people have died and one person was taken to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 4:26 am.

Investigators work on deadly N.W.T. plane crash

Investigators have started going through the site of a deadly plane crash just outside the town of Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories.

The Transportation Safety Board has released photos from the scene showing the wreckage of the charter plane in a heavily wooded area.

The agency says this kind of investigation is generally completed within 15 months.

The plane crashed just after takeoff, killing four mine workers and two crew members.

Atmospheric river may bring flooding to B.C.

Officials in B.C. are warning of heavy rainstorms for the South Coast region starting on Saturday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says West Vancouver Island and the Coast Mountains could receive up to 300 millimetres of rain over five days, from Saturday Jan. 27 to Wednesday Jan. 31.

The Howe Sound area could receive as much as 250 millimetres of rain, while Inland Vancouver Island and parts of the Fraser Valley could receive 150 and 120 millimetres respectively.

The narrow bands of heavy precipitation are also known as an “atmospheric river,” which occur frequently in the fall and winter in B.C.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Manitoba, Saskatchewan raise concerns about expanding eligibility for assisted dying

Canada’s Health Minister Mark Holland says some provinces will stand opposed to expanding medical assistance in dying for ideological reasons, but the government wants to ensure a majority feel ready.

Holland recently acknowledged provinces have expressed fears that the country may not be ready for the change to take effect in March.

The governments of Manitoba and Saskatchewan say they are concerned about the potential risks of allowing Canadians to seek medical assistance in dying solely on the basis of a mental illness.

U.K. suspends trade negotiations with Canada, each accuses the other of not budging

The United Kingdom is hitting the brakes on trade talks with Canada after Ottawa decided not to extend temporary measures put in place after Brexit.

London announced the pause in negotiations Thursday less than a month before the ninth round of talks towards a permanent trade deal was scheduled to take place.

Trade between the two countries is governed by an interim deal signed after the U.K. left the European Union, which kept in place most trade rules.

A special quota for U.K. cheese imports, which offered the same low-tariff access to the Canadian market as the EU has, expired at the end of last month.

Woman who was hidden from Nazis reflects on war

Suzanne Weiss has been thinking about the young children orphaned in Gaza.

The 83-year-old Toronto resident clearly recalls the terror she felt as a young girl, when she was hidden from Nazis by a Jewish resistance group in rural France during the Second World War. 

Her mother had sent her into the care of others and died at the Auschwitz concentration camp when Weiss was three years old. 

As the world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, Weiss says the current Israel-Hamas war has her thinking about the lasting effects of trauma, particularly on children. 

Thousands donate blood after mad cow ban lifted

Canadian Blood Services says more than four thousand people have donated blood since a ban stemming from concerns about mad cow disease was lifted last month.

People who had lived or travelled for an extensive period of time in the U-K, Ireland or France in the 1980s and 1990s were previously ineligible to donate. 

There were worries that people might have eaten beef contaminated with mad cow disease at that time. 

But after almost 30 years of research and surveillance, Health Canada determined that it was safe for people who had been in those countries during those years to donate blood. 

Canadian Blood Services lifted the ban on December 4th.
 

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

9h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

11h ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

10h ago

