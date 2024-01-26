Italy’s leader denounces antisemitism; pro-Palestinian rally is moved from Holocaust Remembrance Day

By Nicole Winfield And Paolo Santalucia, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 9:16 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 9:26 am.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s president on Friday denounced rising antisemitism and delivered a powerful speech in support of the Jewish people as he commemorated a Holocaust Remembrance Day overshadowed by Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and a rise in anti-Israel acts here.

Also Friday, Rome’s police chief ordered pro-Palestinian activists to postpone a rally in the capital that had been scheduled for Saturday, the actual day of Holocaust Remembrance. Israel’s Jewish community has complained that such protests have become occasions for the memory of the Holocaust to be co-opted by anti-Israel forces and used against Jews.

In a ceremony at the Quirinale Palace attended by the premier and leaders of Italy’s Jewish community, President Sergio Mattarella called the Holocaust “the most abominable of crimes” and recalled the complicity of Italians under Fascism in the deportation of Jews.

He said the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas against Israel were “a gruesome replica of the horrors of the Shoah.”

But Mattarella also expressed anguish for the mounting Palestinian death toll in Gaza as a result of Israel’s military campaign and called for fundamental human rights to be respected everywhere.

“Those who have suffered the vile attempt to erase their own people from the land know that one cannot deny another people the right to a state,” Mattarella said.

Antisemitic episodes in Italy hit an unprecedented high last year, with 216 incidents reported in the last three months of 2023 following the Oct. 7 attack, compared to 241 in all of the previous year, the Antisemitism Observatory reported. Overall, 454 incidents of antisemitism were reported last year, the biggest-ever increase.

“The dead of Auschwitz, scattered in the wind, continually warn us: Man’s path proceeds along rough and risky roads,” Mattarella said. “This is also manifested by the return, in the world, of dangerous instances of antisemitism: of prejudice that traces back to ancient anti-Jewish stereotypes, reinforced by social media without control or modesty.”

Mattarella also strongly condemned the Nazi-Fascist regimes that perpetrated the Holocaust. Sitting in the audience was Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots but who has strongly backed Israel and supported Italy’s Jewish community.

Mattarella said it must never be forgotten that Italy under Fascism adopted “despicable racist laws” which barred Jews from schools and the workplace. He called the laws “the opening chapter of the terrible book of extermination.”

Referring to Benito Mussolini’s final government in the Nazi puppet state in Salò, northern Italy, he added that “members of the Republic of Salò actively collaborated in the capture, deportation and even massacres of Jews.”

Significantly, he quoted Primo Levi, the Italian-born Auschwitz survivor whose memoir “If This is a Man” remains a standard work of Holocaust literature. Just this week, Italy’s Jewish community denounced that pro-Palestinian protesters had cited Levi in a flyer promoting Saturday’s planned protest, but in reference to Gaza, not the Holocaust.

It was one of several instances of pro-Palestinian advocates using the memory of the Holocaust against Israel and Jews. On Friday, nearly 50 small bronze plaques appeared on the sidewalk in front of the offices of the U.N. refugee agency in Rome with the names of Palestinians killed in Gaza. They were identical to the bronze memorial plaques affixed to cobblestones around Rome in front of the homes of Jews who were deported during the Holocaust.

Nicole Winfield And Paolo Santalucia, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

1h ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. York Regional Police say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen driving in the area...

34m ago

Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case
Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case

Police now believe the GTA man accused of selling poison to people who went on to take their own lives had planned the deaths in advance. More than a dozen second-degree murder charges against Kenneth...

updated

32m ago

Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire
Top UN court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza but stops short of ordering cease-fire

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court ordered Israel on Friday to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in its military offensive in Gaza, but stopped...

30m ago

