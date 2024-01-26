King Charles III is admitted to a hospital for a scheduled prostate operation

By The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 4:44 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 4:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has arrived at a private London hospital to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said Friday.

The 75-year old king will be treated at the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. Buckingham Palace has said it will confirm his treatment when it has ended.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,’’ the palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.’’

The publicity around the king’s surgery is seen as an opportunity to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice. The monarch sought treatment “in common with thousands of men each year,” the palace said.

Top Stories

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

8h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with heavy rain expected until morning

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with heavy rain forecasted through Friday morning. Environment Canada said 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall in the city, with locally higher...

10h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

11h ago

Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives
Parm Gill resigns from Ford government cabinet, will run federally for Conservatives

Parm Gill, Ontario's Minister of Red Tape Reduction, has resigned from cabinet and as MPP for Milton. In a statement posted to X, Gill says he intends to run federally for the Conservatives. "In...

10h ago

