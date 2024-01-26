Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband charged after 2 domestic incidents

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Garfield County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Jayson Boebert, who was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, on misdemeanor charges stemming from a Saturday, Jan. 6, incident in the rural Colorado town of Silt. Boebert, Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, has been charged, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, with assault and other charges in connection with two domestic altercations in early January. (Garfield County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 3:23 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 3:26 pm.

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert ‘s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, has been charged with assault and other counts in connection with two domestic altercations, including an argument with the congresswoman in a restaurant that spiraled out of control, and a fight with the former couple’s son, authorities said.

The altercations have drawn further attention to Lauren Boebert, a far-right politician with a combative political style.

After the argument at the restaurant on Jan. 6, Jayson Boebert was uncooperative with police and had to be forcibly removed from the business, according to an arrest affidavit. That led to the charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer, according to court documents.

The second incident, on Jan. 9, involved a physical fight with the couple’s 18-year-old son during which Jayson Boebert grabbed a rifle after the teen called authorities, according to a separate arrest affidavit. That led to charges of harassment, prohibited use of a weapon and third-degree assault, court documents show. Lauren Boebert was not present during the fight.

Jayson Boebert did not respond to calls and texts seeking comment Friday. He is scheduled for a court hearing next Monday.

Congressman Boebert is facing her own difficulties, including allegations during the first Republican primary debate Thursday night that she is “carpetbagging” by switching to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District from the 3rd District, where she’s lived and raised her family in the town of Silt.

Boebert argues that her candidacy in the old district threatened Republican control of the seat; she defeated the Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by only 546 votes in 2022. If Boebert had stayed in the 3rd District, she was expected to have a rematch in November with Frisch, who had already far out-fundraised her.

The Associated Press

