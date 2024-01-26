Lawmakers warn Biden must seek authorization before further strikes on Yemen Houthi rebels

By Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 12:05 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 12:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is raising concerns over a series of recent U.S. military strikes against Yemen Houthi rebels, urging the Biden administration to get congressional authorization before taking further military action in the Middle East.

In a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday, a coalition of nearly 30 House members expressed their strong opposition to what they described as “unauthorized” American strikes that have further escalated the biggest confrontation at sea the U.S. Navy has seen in the Middle East in a decade.

“As representatives of the American people, Congress must engage in robust debate before American servicemembers are put in harm’s way and before more U.S. taxpayer dollars are spent on yet another war in the Middle East,” the letter, led by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, stated. “No President, regardless of political party, has the constitutional authority to bypass Congress on matters of war.”

The lawmakers, who hail from the far-right and far-left of their respective parties, represent a small but growing faction in Congress that is skeptical of the nation’s increasing involvement in the Middle East in recent months.

The White House, for their part, has defended the multiple rounds of airstrikes it has taken in partnership with the United Kingdom since early January in response to what has been a persistent campaign of Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

Since the beginning of the year, Biden has written several times to Congress stating that the strikes have complied with the 1973 War Powers Act. That law, passed during the Vietnam War, serves as a constitutional check on presidential power to declare war without congressional consent. It requires presidents to notify Congress within 48 hours of military action and limits the use of military forces to no more than 60 days unless Congress authorizes force or declares war.

But lawmakers, including a bipartisan group of senators, have said that decades-old statute does not give the president the “blanket authority” to take military action simply by notifying Congress within 48 hours.

The letter from Khanna and Davidson asserts that the notification only stands if the commander-in-chief “must act due to an attack or imminent attack against the United States.” They said the escalating tensions in the Middle East do not rise to that level.

“We ask that your Administration outlines for us the legal authority used to conduct these strikes, and we urge your Administration to seek authorization from Congress before conducting any more unauthorized strikes in Yemen,” the lawmakers wrote.

Biden has stated that the U.S. would continue the strikes against the Houthis, even though so far they have failed to deter the group from further harassing commercial and military vessels in the region.

When asked by reporters last week if he believes the strikes are working, Biden said, “When you say ‘working,’ are they stopping the Houthis? No.”

He added, “Are they going to continue? Yes.”

Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute
Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute

A special weather statement that blanked the GTA has now been lifted in most areas after record rainfall disrupted Friday morning's commute. Environment Canada had warned of 15 to 25 mm that could fall...

1h ago

Missing elderly couple from Vaughan found safe: police
Missing elderly couple from Vaughan found safe: police

Police in York Region say an elderly couple reported missing in Vaughan have been located. York Regional Police said the man and woman in their 80s were last seen driving in the area of Weston Road...

updated

25m ago

Basement Botox, fillers, and more: Experts call for more enforcement of underground cosmetic clinics
Basement Botox, fillers, and more: Experts call for more enforcement of underground cosmetic clinics

On the second floor of a Woodbridge strip plaza that’s tucked away just south of Highway 7, you’ll find a growing of list of men and women entering an unassuming clinic. Inside, the spa-like atmosphere...

55m ago

Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case
Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case

Police now believe the GTA man accused of selling poison to people who went on to take their own lives had planned the deaths in advance. More than a dozen second-degree murder charges against Kenneth...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute
Toronto, GTA sees record rainfall during messy morning commute

A special weather statement that blanked the GTA has now been lifted in most areas after record rainfall disrupted Friday morning's commute. Environment Canada had warned of 15 to 25 mm that could fall...

1h ago

Missing elderly couple from Vaughan found safe: police
Missing elderly couple from Vaughan found safe: police

Police in York Region say an elderly couple reported missing in Vaughan have been located. York Regional Police said the man and woman in their 80s were last seen driving in the area of Weston Road...

updated

25m ago

Basement Botox, fillers, and more: Experts call for more enforcement of underground cosmetic clinics
Basement Botox, fillers, and more: Experts call for more enforcement of underground cosmetic clinics

On the second floor of a Woodbridge strip plaza that’s tucked away just south of Highway 7, you’ll find a growing of list of men and women entering an unassuming clinic. Inside, the spa-like atmosphere...

55m ago

Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case
Kenneth Law facing upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in poison-selling case

Police now believe the GTA man accused of selling poison to people who went on to take their own lives had planned the deaths in advance. More than a dozen second-degree murder charges against Kenneth...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

17h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

18h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

21h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

19h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

More Videos