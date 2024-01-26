Many Costa Ricans welcome court ruling that they don’t have to use their father’s surname first

FILE - Pedestrians walk past in San Jose, Costa Rica, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Costa Rica’s Supreme Court of Justice reported on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, that it modified a piece of civil code originally mandating that the paternal surname precede the maternal surname. The names no longer have to be written in that order. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File)

By Javier Córdoba, The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 2:59 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 3:12 pm.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Many Costa Ricans on Friday welcomed a ruling this week by the country’s Supreme Court of Justice eliminating the requirement that people use their father’s surname before their mother’s on identification documents.

In Spanish-speaking nations, people usually go by two last names. In Costa Rica, if a man were named José and his father’s surname were Suárez and his mother’s Ortiz, by law he would have been registered as José Suárez Ortiz. The court’s decision maintains the requirement to use both names, but allows citizens to choose the order, giving them the freedom to put the mother’s first, as in Ortiz Suárez.

On the street in the Costa Rican capital, San Jose, 48-year-old messenger Carlos Barquero said it may be difficult to get over the custom of putting the father’s name first.

“But the truth is, it’s right to recognize the mothers and women in our society as well,” Barquero said. “I don’t see any problem with people choosing the order.”

The court modified a section of civil code mandating the order of the names, following a request for clarification from the country’s elections board after a resident came to the board asking to change the order of their name.

The code was based on “customary practices based on patriarchal and archaic concepts of family, which discriminates against women and today is incompatible with the law of the Constitution,” the court said in a news release.

“Surnames form an inseparable part of the personality of human beings and their order is inherent to the fundamental rights to name and identity,” the justices added.

Also in San Jose, librarian Mayra Jiménez, 42, welcomed the ruling.

“I feel that this is a right and an opportunity for people who want, for one reason or another, to change the order of their last names, so that they can be comfortable with their identity,” Jiménez told The Associated Press.

Larissa Arroyo, a lawyer and human rights activist, said in a telephone interview that the ruling opens the door for many Costa Ricans who for various reasons might want to use the mother’s surname first for themselves or their children.

Arroyo noted the ruling eliminates confusion when a child is born to a same-sex couple, in deciding who is the mother or father.

But it also eliminates a wider social pressure to carry on the last name of a family.

“This is related to the patriarchal issue of maintaining the family name, people spoke of ‘the name disappearing,'” Arroyo said, referring to relatives who favor traditional name order — or who may want to pressure people into having children.

“This is because there is a huge pressure on someone, that goes beyond them as an individual,” Arroyo said.

This decision came after another bill passed the Human Rights Commission in Costa Rica’s congress last year which also proposed citizens be able to choose the order in which their names are placed.

Javier Córdoba, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

51m ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

16m ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

1h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

2h ago

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

51m ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

16m ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

1h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

20h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

21h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

22h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos