5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash

Five people are hurt, including two in critical condition, following an overnight rollover crash in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road north of Lakeshore Road around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Images from the scene show a badly damaged vehicle resting on its side on the roadway.

Paramedics tell CityNews there were five occupants of the vehicle, all men in their 20s. Two were rushed to hospital with critical injuries, two taken to hospital with minor injuries, and one assessed at the scene with minor injuries.

Southdown is closed between Lakeshore and Bromsgrove Road for the cleanup and investigation.