5 injured, 2 critically, in Mississauga rollover crash

Mississauga crash on Southdown Road
Five people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Southdown Road in Mississauga on Jan. 26, 2024. CITYNEWS/Khaled Mansour

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 26, 2024 6:14 am.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 6:15 am.

Five people are hurt, including two in critical condition, following an overnight rollover crash in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to Southdown Road north of Lakeshore Road around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Images from the scene show a badly damaged vehicle resting on its side on the roadway.

Paramedics tell CityNews there were five occupants of the vehicle, all men in their 20s. Two were rushed to hospital with critical injuries, two taken to hospital with minor injuries, and one assessed at the scene with minor injuries.

Southdown is closed between Lakeshore and Bromsgrove Road for the cleanup and investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

updated

2m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen...

1h ago

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

10h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

12h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with record rainfall possible this morning

Toronto and the entire GTA remain blanketed under a special weather statement Friday with potentially record rainfall in store through the morning. Environment Canada warned of 15 to 25 mm that could...

updated

2m ago

Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan
Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan. In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen...

1h ago

16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide
16-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in 2023 Scarborough homicide

A 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of another man in September 2023, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Morningside...

10h ago

Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions
Colleges Ontario says student visa cap will create 'havoc' for students, institutions

There are fresh warnings about what the federal government's cap on international student visas could do to Ontario colleges and universities. Colleges Ontario is calling on the federal government to...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

11h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

12h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.

15h ago

6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

13h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

More Videos