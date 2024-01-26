Mississippi’s top court says it won’t reconsider sex abuse conviction of former friar

FILE - In this photo provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is inmate Paul West, in Pearl, Miss., on May 6, 2022. The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, said it would not consider an appeal from West, a former Franciscan friar who was convicted in 2022 in the 1990s sexual abuse of a student at a Catholic school in Greenwood, Miss. (Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 3:33 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 3:42 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court will not consider an appeal from a former Franciscan friar who was convicted in 2022 in the 1990s sexual abuse of a student at a Catholic school.

The court decision was announced Thursday, and it means the conviction of Paul West remains in place.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled in August that it found “no reversible error” in the conviction. West’s attorneys then asked the Supreme Court to further examine the case. Justices did not explain their decision not to do so.

West, 63, is in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Leflore County jurors in April 2022 found West guilty of one count of sexual battery and one count of gratification of lust.

A judge sentenced him to 30 years on the first count and 15 years on the second count, to be served at the same time.

As first reported by The Associated Press in 2019, La Jarvis Love and his cousin, Joshua Love, had accused West of numerous instances of sexual abuse while they were students at St. Francis of Assisi School in Greenwood. The AP usually does not identify victims of sexual abuse, but the cousins agreed to be identified.

West’s attorneys argued on appeal that prosecutors failed to prove La Jarvis Love was younger than 18 when the abuse occurred. A majority of the appeals court judges wrote that West’s attorneys should have raised that challenge during the trial.

La Jarvis Love and Joshua Love testified during West’s trial of repeated abuse by West beginning when they were in the fourth grade. They testified the abuse occurred both at the school and on trips to New York and to Wisconsin, where the Franciscan Friars of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary are based. West was a member of the religious order.

West left Mississippi in the late 1990s. He returned to his home state of Wisconsin and left the Franciscan order. In September 2020, he was extradited from Wisconsin to Mississippi to face criminal charges in the sexual abuse case.

St. Francis of Assisi School primarily served Black and Hispanic families in Greenwood, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson. About a month after West was convicted, the school announced it was closing after more than 70 years. The decision came after the sex abuse scandal, declining enrollment and a steep decrease in donations.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

52m ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

18m ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

1h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

2h ago

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

52m ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

18m ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

1h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place
Toronto to see a ton of rain with special weather statement in place

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto as 15 to 25 mm of rain is expected to fall through Friday. It won't taper off until mid-afternoon, with temperatures to fall gradually by Sunday.

21h ago

2:35
Concerns over international student visa cap
Concerns over international student visa cap

Richard Southern reports on the concerns that are being raised about the survivability of education institutions being squeezed by the bookends of the lack of provincial funding and the recent federally announced cap on international study permits.

22h ago

3:01
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations
Hockey enters renewed period of reckoning amid sex assault allegations

Five Canadian junior hockey champions have been ordered to turn themselves in to face sexual assault charges. Cynthia Mulligan with how the sport is facing yet another period of reckoning.
6:18
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team
Defence attorney on reported charges against 5 players on 2018 world junior hockey team

Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have reportedly been asked to surrender to police. Cynthia Mulligan speaks with a defence attorney for an inside look at what comes next.

22h ago

3:22
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure
'Foreign substances in my body:' Women still dealing with pain years after cosmetic procedure

A trip to an underground cosmetic clinic in Vaughan has lead to a life of pain and anguish for several women across the GTA. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos