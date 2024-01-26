Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,125.28, up 23.74 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 65 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $132.99 on 12.9 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 52 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $62.38 on 5.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $48.26 on 4.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 11.79 per cent, to $3.13 on 4.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $21.78 on 4.6 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down eight cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $130.21 on 4.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX:RSI). Consumer Staples. Up nine cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $5.55. Rogers Sugar Inc. said it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing workers at its Vancouver refinery. The company said a ratification vote will be held next week. Approximately 140 workers at the refinery have been on strike since Sept. 28. According to the Public and Private Workers of Canada union, the labour dispute stemmed from issues such as wages, benefits, and the company’s proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press