Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,125.28, up 23.74 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 65 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $132.99 on 12.9 million shares. 

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 52 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $62.38 on 5.7 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $48.26 on 4.9 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 11.79 per cent, to $3.13 on 4.9 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 1.92 per cent, to $21.78 on 4.6 million shares. 

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down eight cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $130.21 on 4.5 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSX:RSI). Consumer Staples. Up nine cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $5.55. Rogers Sugar Inc. said it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing workers at its Vancouver refinery. The company said a ratification vote will be held next week. Approximately 140 workers at the refinery have been on strike since Sept. 28. According to the Public and Private Workers of Canada union, the labour dispute stemmed from issues such as wages, benefits, and the company’s proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations
Minister dodges questions on cost to retrofit ServiceOntario outlets into Staples, Walmart locations

The Ford government continues to dodge questions as to how much it is costing taxpayers to retrofit 11 ServiceOntario outlets into Staples Canada and Walmart locations across the province. In an interview...

2h ago

Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding
Ford government imposes moratorium on new public-private college partnerships but commits to no new funding

The Ford government is imposing a moratorium on new public college-private partnerships as part of a suite of measures aimed at protecting students and improving the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary...

24m ago

Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police
Man canvassing downtown apartments for SickKids donations is a scammer: police

A man who has been canvassing downtown Toronto apartment buildings asking for cash donations for the SickKids Foundation is a scammer who has no association with the hospital, Toronto police warned in...

2h ago

School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police
School bus driver fled crash with kids onboard, wheel missing: Niagara police

A school bus driver is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash in Niagara Region with a wheel missing and children onboard. In a Friday release, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS)...

3h ago

