Other passengers support man who opened emergency exit, walked on wing of plane in Mexico airport

By The Associated Press

Posted January 26, 2024 7:26 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 8:12 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At first it sounds like a typical case of bad behavior aboard airplanes.

The Mexico City International Airport acknowledged in a statement Friday that a man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday.

The airport said the man had been turned over to police.

But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline had made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed. According to photos of the statement posted online, fellow passengers said he acted “to protect everyone, with the support of everyone.”

The airport said in a statement that “yesterday a passenger on a flight to Guatemala opened an emergency door on a plane while it was stationary at a remote position, stood on a wing and then re-entered the cabin, without affecting the aircraft or anyone else.”

“In line with international security regulations, this person turned himself over to the authorities,” it said.

At least 77 passengers aboard the AeroMexico flight to Guatemala signed a statement handwritten on notebook paper, photos of which were posted on social media, supporting the man’s actions.

“The delay and lack of air created conditions that endangered the health of the passengers. He saved our lives,” according to the statement.

Airport authorities did not identify the man; they declined to comment on whether he remains in custody or faces charges.

Flight tracking sites confirmed that flight AM672 to Guatemala City was delayed for 4 hours and 56 minutes Thursday.

A video apparently taped aboard the flight showed passengers fanning themselves and asking a flight attendant for water.

AeroMexico did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

The Associated Press

