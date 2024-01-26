Rogers Sugar reaches tentative deal with Vancouver refinery workers

A Rogers Sugar worker rides his bicycle near the refinery while on strike in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 26, 2024 1:31 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2024 1:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing workers at its Vancouver refinery.

Details of the tentative deal were not immediately available, but the company said a ratification vote will be held next week.

Approximately 140 workers at the refinery have been on strike since Sept. 28. According to the Public and Private Workers of Canada union, the labour dispute stemmed from issues such as wages, benefits, and the company’s proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. 

The Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver processes raw imported cane sugar into a variety of products, including packaged white and brown sugar. 

It is one of just three large sugar refining operations in Canada.

While the refinery remained operational throughout the strike, it did so at a reduced level. 

Throughout the course of the strike, consumers in Western Canada experienced intermittent sugar supply issues on grocery store shelves. 

Some bakeries and candy-makers reported difficulties sourcing sugar during their busy holiday season. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RSI)

The Canadian Press

